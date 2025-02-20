St Xavier’s College

SXC Kolkata to Host Xavullash 2025: A Grand Celebration of Bengali Language and Culture

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
12:12 PM

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

Summary
The Bengali Literary Society (BLS) of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host Xavullash 2025 on February 21 and February 22.
Xavullash is more than just a celebration; it is a tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 Bengali Language Movement, who sacrificed their lives for linguistic freedom.

The Bengali Literary Society (BLS) of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host Xavullash 2025, a vibrant cultural spectacle celebrating International Mother Language Day on February 21 and February 22. As the oldest society of the institution, BLS is dedicated to preserving and promoting ‘Bangaliyana’—the essence of Bengali heritage—through this annual festival.

Xavullash is more than just a celebration; it is a tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 Bengali Language Movement, who sacrificed their lives for linguistic freedom. Rooted in history, Bhasha Dibosh commemorates the struggle of East Pakistani (now Bangladeshi) students who fought against the imposition of Urdu as the sole state language. The event aims to honor their legacy while inspiring linguistic pride and cultural appreciation among the youth.

A Festival of Language, Culture, and Creativity

This year’s Xavullash promises an engaging lineup of literary and cultural events, including:

  • Poetry recitation, elocution, quiz, creative writing, and poster-making competitions
  • Home production performances by BLS members
  • Panel discussions and literary activities highlighting the beauty of Bangla
  • Felicitations of ten eminent Bengali personalities as part of ‘Doshobhuja Bangali’
As Xavullash 2025 approaches, members of BLS are in full swing with rehearsals and preparations.

As Xavullash 2025 approaches, members of BLS are in full swing with rehearsals and preparations.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the St Xavier’s College Alumni Association, further enriching the platform for celebrating the Bengali language.

As Xavullash 2025 approaches, members of BLS are in full swing with rehearsals and preparations. Various performing arts groups, guided by team leaders and core committee members, are tirelessly working to make this event a grand success.

The cultural extravaganza will showcase the artistic and historical significance of Bangla while fostering a deeper connection with its literary heritage.

St Xavier’s College SXC
