SXC’s Xavotsav’25: East India’s Biggest Cultural Fest Set to Dazzle on 22-23 January

Summary St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host Xavotsav’25, East India’s largest cultural extravaganza, on January 22 and January 23, 2025. This year's festival will embrace the theme “Shifting Silhouettes,” celebrating the kaleidoscopic personas of individuals and their limitless creativity.

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host Xavotsav’25, East India’s largest cultural extravaganza, on January 22 and January 23, 2025. Sponsored by Mio Amore and co-sponsored by Q Industrial Park, this year's festival embraces the theme “Shifting Silhouettes,” celebrating the kaleidoscopic personas of individuals and their limitless creativity.

Organised by the St Xavier’s College Students’ Council, Xavotsav has always been more than just a college fest; it’s a celebration of the Xaverian spirit of Nihil Ultra: Nothing Beyond. With a legacy of excellence and innovation, the event attracts participants from across the country, providing a stage for extraordinary talent to shine.

Following the immense success of Xavotsav’24, which saw stellar performances by When Chai Met Toast, Shilpa Rao, and comedian Kullu, this year’s event is expected to raise the bar even higher. While the artist lineup remains under wraps, anticipation is soaring for performances that promise to redefine entertainment and artistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xavotsav’25 boasts a diverse lineup of events spanning dance, music, dramatics, fine arts, journalism, business, sports, and digital arts. With an array of sub-events tailored to every talent and interest, the festival ensures there’s something for everyone. The two-day spectacle aims to celebrate the ever-shifting silhouettes of creativity while staying true to its core values of unity and brilliance.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant Xaverian legacy, where talent meets camaraderie and creativity knows no bounds. Mark your calendars and be part of this unforgettable journey of Shifting Silhouettes at Xavotsav’25.

Whether you're a student navigating your academic journey, a parent supporting your child's education, or an educator shaping future minds, if there’s something on your mind, we would love to know. Share your views, feedback, and suggestions with us at editorial@tt-edugraph.com.

Join the conversation!