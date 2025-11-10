SXC Kolkata Gears Up for SANSAD 2025: A Celebration of Dialogue and Democracy!

Summary The corridors of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, are abuzz with anticipation as the Postgraduate and Research Department of Political Science prepares to host SANSAD 2025. Scheduled for November 14 and 15, 2025, the two-day simulation promises to recreate the essence of Indian parliamentary democracy, where intellect engages, ideas evolve, and dialogue drives decision-making.

The corridors of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, are abuzz with anticipation as the Postgraduate and Research Department of Political Science prepares to host SANSAD 2025 - the seventh edition of its flagship academic event. Scheduled for November 14 and 15, 2025, the two-day simulation promises to recreate the essence of Indian parliamentary democracy, where intellect engages, ideas evolve, and dialogue drives decision-making.

Over the years, SANSAD has become one of the most awaited events in the college’s academic calendar. Designed to simulate India’s parliamentary and press proceedings, the event provides a space for students to embody the spirit of governance, diplomacy, and civic participation. It encourages young minds to think critically, argue persuasively, and understand the mechanisms that sustain the world’s largest democracy.

The 2025 edition will feature two key committees - the Lok Sabha and the Press Committee. While the Lok Sabha will see delegates step into the shoes of legislators debating pressing national issues, the Press Committee will represent the vibrant voice of the media, chronicling and questioning every discussion to ensure transparency and accountability.

What makes SANSAD stand out is its immersive, experiential approach to political learning. It bridges classroom theory with real-world dialogue, urging students to embrace disagreement as a form of growth and to value collective reasoning in an increasingly divided world.

Guided by the dedicated faculty of the Political Science Department, the student organisers have worked tirelessly to uphold the legacy of SANSAD - one of intellectual depth, discipline, and democratic spirit.

As the gavel prepares to strike on November 14, SANSAD 2025 is set to ignite two days of rigorous debate and informed dialogue - not just as a simulation, but as a living embodiment of democracy in motion.

SANSAD 2025 at St Xavier’s College reaffirms that democracy thrives when young minds engage, question, and lead - one debate at a time.