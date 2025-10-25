St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s School’s Advaya 2025 Showcases Creativity, Culture and Camaraderie

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
13:20 PM

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The campus of St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School came alive with colour, rhythm, and imagination as it hosted the second edition of its interschool literary and cultural fest, Advaya 2025.
The event brought together over 400 students from 16 prestigious schools across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, creating a vibrant platform for young talent to shine through creativity and collaboration.

The campus of St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School came alive with colour, rhythm, and imagination as it hosted the second edition of its interschool literary and cultural fest, Advaya 2025, on October 18. The event brought together over 400 students from 16 prestigious schools across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, creating a vibrant platform for young talent to shine through creativity and collaboration.

The day-long celebration featured an eclectic mix of competitions.

The day-long celebration featured an eclectic mix of competitions. St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

The day-long celebration featured an eclectic mix of competitions - poetry recitation, debate, drawing, handwriting, solo song, and dance - each designed to spark originality and expression among participants. From powerful orations and lyrical performances to graceful choreography and artistic brilliance, every event reflected the students’ confidence, intellect, and passion.

A distinguished panel of educators, artists, and cultural professionals evaluated the performances, lauding the participants for their creativity, discipline, and spirited engagement. The debate and poetry sessions stood out for their eloquence and depth of thought, while the art and dance categories captivated the audience with their visual vibrancy and emotional resonance.

ADVERTISEMENT
The debate and poetry sessions stood out for their eloquence and depth of thought.

The debate and poetry sessions stood out for their eloquence and depth of thought. St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

The cultural segment of the day added a festive flair, with soulful music and dynamic dance performances celebrating India’s rich artistic heritage. Applause echoed through the auditorium as participants showcased months of dedication and practice.

At the conclusion of the event, St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School emerged as the Winner of Advaya Season 2, reaffirming its tradition of excellence. K.E. Carmel, Sarisa, was declared the First Runner-up, and Loyola High School, Patna, secured the Second Runner-up position.

More than just a competition, Advaya 2025 was a celebration of learning beyond classrooms - a day that strengthened bonds between schools, fostered teamwork, and inspired students to explore their potential. The event once again underscored St. Montfort’s unwavering commitment to nurturing creativity, confidence, and holistic development in every learner.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
13:21 PM
St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School Inter-School Competition
Similar stories
Annual Event

Bridge International School Celebrates Annual Concert 2025 with “PunchTantra Parabl. . .

IIM Calcutta

IIM-Calcutta and SRFTI Sign MoU to Foster Academic and Creative Collaboration

Institute of Management Technology

IMT Hyderabad Gears Up for PERIODOS 10.0 - A Weekend of Sports, Teamwork and Thrills

IIT Madras

New Centre for Sustainable Energy by IIT Madras & Coal India to Advance Clean Energy . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Haryana government

DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates . . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Elig. . .

Medical Colleges

Rajasthan Govt Tightens Rules on Medical College Fees, Warns of Penalties Against Non. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins After Delay Over Forged Documents. . .

IBPS

IBPS Releases SO Prelims Result 2025 Scores; Check Dates For Mains Exam, Link to Resu. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected on November 3; Check Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality