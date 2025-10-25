St Montfort’s School’s Advaya 2025 Showcases Creativity, Culture and Camaraderie

Summary The campus of St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School came alive with colour, rhythm, and imagination as it hosted the second edition of its interschool literary and cultural fest, Advaya 2025. The event brought together over 400 students from 16 prestigious schools across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, creating a vibrant platform for young talent to shine through creativity and collaboration.

The campus of St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School came alive with colour, rhythm, and imagination as it hosted the second edition of its interschool literary and cultural fest, Advaya 2025, on October 18. The event brought together over 400 students from 16 prestigious schools across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, creating a vibrant platform for young talent to shine through creativity and collaboration.

The day-long celebration featured an eclectic mix of competitions - poetry recitation, debate, drawing, handwriting, solo song, and dance - each designed to spark originality and expression among participants. From powerful orations and lyrical performances to graceful choreography and artistic brilliance, every event reflected the students’ confidence, intellect, and passion.

A distinguished panel of educators, artists, and cultural professionals evaluated the performances, lauding the participants for their creativity, discipline, and spirited engagement. The debate and poetry sessions stood out for their eloquence and depth of thought, while the art and dance categories captivated the audience with their visual vibrancy and emotional resonance.

The cultural segment of the day added a festive flair, with soulful music and dynamic dance performances celebrating India’s rich artistic heritage. Applause echoed through the auditorium as participants showcased months of dedication and practice.

At the conclusion of the event, St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School emerged as the Winner of Advaya Season 2, reaffirming its tradition of excellence. K.E. Carmel, Sarisa, was declared the First Runner-up, and Loyola High School, Patna, secured the Second Runner-up position.

More than just a competition, Advaya 2025 was a celebration of learning beyond classrooms - a day that strengthened bonds between schools, fostered teamwork, and inspired students to explore their potential. The event once again underscored St. Montfort’s unwavering commitment to nurturing creativity, confidence, and holistic development in every learner.