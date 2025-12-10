NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Dates Out - Check Full Counselling Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Dec 2025
10:41 AM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling.
Round 2 will include seats left vacant after the first round due to cancellation, surrender or addition of new seats.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling, opening the window for option entry modification from December 12 to December 19. As per the official notification, candidates who accepted seats under choice-2 and paid the required fee, those who opted for choice-3, and those who participated in the first round but were not allotted a seat are eligible to take part in the second round.

Round 2 will include seats left vacant after the first round due to cancellation, surrender or addition of new seats. KEA has permitted candidates to modify, delete or reorder their existing preference list based on first-round entries. However, once the round 2 allotment results are published, no further changes will be allowed.

The temporary seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 2 will be declared on December 20 after 4 pm, followed by the final allotment list on December 22 after 10 am. Selected candidates must complete fee payment and download admission orders between December 22 and 26. The last date to report to the allotted college is December 28 before 5:30 pm.

KEA has also mandated the submission of original documents for participation in round 2. Candidates must submit all required documents at the KEA office in Bengaluru as per the specified rank-wise schedule. The authority has clarified that candidates who fail to deposit original documents will not be considered for seat allotment in round 2, even if they had submitted preferences earlier.

The following documents must be submitted for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling:

– Choice-2 printout with fee-paid receipt or Choice-3 printout (two copies)

– PG NEET 2025 scorecard and admit card (two copies)

– PGET 2025 application printout and KEA verification slip (two copies)

– All original documents listed in the verification slip along with two photocopies

With the updated counselling schedule in place, candidates are advised to complete option modifications and documentation within the given timelines to secure their seats in the second round.

Last updated on 10 Dec 2025
10:43 AM
NEET PG 2025 Karnataka NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling
