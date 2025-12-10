CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Out Today - Check Objection Submission Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Dec 2025
11:58 AM

File Image

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key today, December 10, at 5 PM. Once the answer key is published, candidates can download the PDF from the official website and verify their recorded responses. The release marks a crucial stage in the CLAT 2026 evaluation process, enabling candidates to estimate their scores ahead of the final results.

Following the release of the answer key, the consortium will activate the CLAT 2026 objection window. Candidates appearing for both UG and PG programmes will be able to challenge discrepancies in the provisional key through the candidate login portal. The last date to raise objections is December 12. Students are advised to check the answer key carefully and submit challenges, if any, within the stipulated deadline.

To submit objections, candidates must visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, log in using their registered mobile number and password, and access the provisional answer key and response sheet. They can then select the specific question they wish to challenge, upload valid proof, pay the objection fee, and submit the claim online.

After the objection window closes, the consortium will evaluate all challenges and release the final answer key. No objections will be entertained once the final key is published. The CLAT 2026 exam for UG and PG law aspirants was conducted nationwide on December 7 across multiple test centres. The official result date is expected to be announced soon.

With the answer key releasing today and the objection window opening shortly after, candidates can now begin reviewing their performance and ensuring the accuracy of their evaluated responses.

