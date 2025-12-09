West Bengal government

WBSSC Extends Last Date for SLST 2025 Applications for Group C and D Posts- Vacancy Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Dec 2025
15:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates now have time until December 12, 2025, 5:59 PM to complete their applications
This extension provides an opportunity for candidates who have not yet completed their registration to apply without missing the chance

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 for Clerk (Group C) and Group D posts. Candidates now have time until December 12, 2025, 5:59 PM to complete their applications. The online fee payment window will remain open until 11:59 PM on the same day.

This extension provides an opportunity for candidates who have not yet completed their registration to apply without missing the chance.

The SLST 2025 recruitment aims to fill 8,478 non-teaching vacancies across aided and sponsored high and higher secondary schools in West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Group C (2,989 posts): Primarily Clerk positions in multiple language mediums. Bengali medium has 2,406 posts for male/female candidates and 483 for female candidates only. Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Oriya, English, and Telugu have smaller allocations.
  • Group D (5,489 posts): Support staff positions, mostly in Bengali medium, followed by other languages.

Exam Dates:

  • Group C: January 18, 2026
  • Group D: January 25, 2026

WBSSC SLST Group C and D Posts: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official WBSSC registration page: WBSSC Recruitment
  2. Select the post category: Group C (Clerk) or Group D
  3. Fill in the online form with personal, educational, and contact details accurately
  4. Upload all required documents in the prescribed format
  5. Submit the application and pay the fee before December 12, 2025

Candidates are advised to complete the application process promptly to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 09 Dec 2025
15:31 PM
West Bengal government WBSSC
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Releases Tentative Vacancy List for SSC GD Constable Exam . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till Decembe. . .

NEET PG

MCC Extends NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline After Addition of 2620 Seats- Det. . .

NEET PG

MCC to Close NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- See Detailed Schedu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Releases Tentative Vacancy List for SSC GD Constable Exam . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till Decembe. . .

NEET PG

MCC Extends NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline After Addition of 2620 Seats- Det. . .

NTA

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Advance Exam City Slip- Download Link Here

NEET PG

MCC to Close NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- See Detailed Schedu. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens FMGE December 2025 Edit Window; Admit Card Release Date Announced

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality