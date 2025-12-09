WBSSC Extends Last Date for SLST 2025 Applications for Group C and D Posts- Vacancy Details Here

Summary Candidates now have time until December 12, 2025, 5:59 PM to complete their applications This extension provides an opportunity for candidates who have not yet completed their registration to apply without missing the chance

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 for Clerk (Group C) and Group D posts. Candidates now have time until December 12, 2025, 5:59 PM to complete their applications. The online fee payment window will remain open until 11:59 PM on the same day.

This extension provides an opportunity for candidates who have not yet completed their registration to apply without missing the chance.

The SLST 2025 recruitment aims to fill 8,478 non-teaching vacancies across aided and sponsored high and higher secondary schools in West Bengal.

Group C (2,989 posts): Primarily Clerk positions in multiple language mediums. Bengali medium has 2,406 posts for male/female candidates and 483 for female candidates only. Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Oriya, English, and Telugu have smaller allocations.

Group D (5,489 posts): Support staff positions, mostly in Bengali medium, followed by other languages.

Exam Dates:

Group C: January 18, 2026

Group D: January 25, 2026

WBSSC SLST Group C and D Posts: Steps to apply

Visit the official WBSSC registration page: WBSSC Recruitment Select the post category: Group C (Clerk) or Group D Fill in the online form with personal, educational, and contact details accurately Upload all required documents in the prescribed format Submit the application and pay the fee before December 12, 2025

Candidates are advised to complete the application process promptly to avoid last-minute issues.