CBSE Revamps Class 10 Answer Books for 2026 Boards; Section-Wise Writing Made Mandatory

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced significant structural changes to the answer books for the Class 10 Board Exams 2026 in Science and Social Science.
The revised format requires students to write answers strictly in designated subject-specific sections to ensure accurate and streamlined evaluation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced significant structural changes to the answer books for the Class 10 Board Exams 2026 in Science and Social Science. The revised format requires students to write answers strictly in designated subject-specific sections to ensure accurate and streamlined evaluation.

Under the new structure, the Science answer book will be divided into three parts - Section A for Biology, Section B for Chemistry, and Section C for Physics. For Social Science, responses must be written across four clearly marked sections: Section A (History), Section B (Geography), Section C (Political Science), and Section D (Economics). Each section comes with a dedicated writing space, and students must adhere to these divisions when attempting the paper.

CBSE has firmly stated that answers written outside the allotted section or mixed across different subject areas will not be evaluated. This rule will remain applicable during the main evaluation process as well as during verification and revaluation of answer scripts after results are released. The board has urged schools to ensure students receive ample practice beforehand to avoid errors during the board examinations.

Previously, Science and Social Science question papers followed a general format consisting of five or six sections, combining multiple question types such as MCQs, short and long answers, competency-based questions, case-based items, and map work, without separating content by subject divisions.

To support the transition, CBSE has released sample question papers on its academic website. These samples reflect the revised section-wise layout and are intended to help schools train students in writing answers in the correct format. The board has also advised that the updated instructions be implemented in pre-board exams to build familiarity among students.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10. The Science paper is scheduled for February 25, while the Social Science paper will be held on March 7.

