Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 Declared; Read Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Dec 2025
17:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for various CG Police constable posts can now check their results on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in
The result provides comprehensive details including written exam scores, PET performance, trade test marks, and overall ranking

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG Police Constable Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for various CG Police constable posts can now check their results on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment process for CG Police Constable 2025 included multiple stages:

  • Written Test: Conducted on October 9, 2025
  • Trade Test: Held from November 17 to 19, 2025
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Medical Test
  • Document Verification
ADVERTISEMENT

The result provides comprehensive details including written exam scores, PET performance, trade test marks, and overall ranking. The recruitment covers positions for Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman). Candidates who have successfully cleared the written test, PET, and trade test must now appear for the medical examination and document verification, which constitute the final stages of the selection process.

CG Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website: cgpolice.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ or Constable Result 2025 section
  3. Select the link for Trade Test or PET Result
  4. Enter login credentials such as registration number, roll number, and other required details
  5. View your scores and download the result for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their result and follow further instructions from CG Police regarding the medical test and document verification.

Last updated on 09 Dec 2025
17:23 PM
Chhattisgarh CG PET 2024 Results out Police recruitment
Similar stories
West Bengal government

WBSSC Extends Last Date for SLST 2025 Applications for Group C and D Posts- Vacancy D. . .

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Releases Tentative Vacancy List for SSC GD Constable Exam . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till Decembe. . .

NEET PG

MCC Extends NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline After Addition of 2620 Seats- Det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
West Bengal government

WBSSC Extends Last Date for SLST 2025 Applications for Group C and D Posts- Vacancy D. . .

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Releases Tentative Vacancy List for SSC GD Constable Exam . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till Decembe. . .

NEET PG

MCC Extends NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline After Addition of 2620 Seats- Det. . .

NTA

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Advance Exam City Slip- Download Link Here

NEET PG

MCC to Close NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- See Detailed Schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality