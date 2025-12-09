Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 Declared; Read Details Inside

Summary Candidates who appeared for the trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for various CG Police constable posts can now check their results on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in The result provides comprehensive details including written exam scores, PET performance, trade test marks, and overall ranking

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG Police Constable Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for various CG Police constable posts can now check their results on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment process for CG Police Constable 2025 included multiple stages:

Written Test: Conducted on October 9, 2025

Trade Test: Held from November 17 to 19, 2025

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Medical Test

Document Verification

The result provides comprehensive details including written exam scores, PET performance, trade test marks, and overall ranking. The recruitment covers positions for Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman). Candidates who have successfully cleared the written test, PET, and trade test must now appear for the medical examination and document verification, which constitute the final stages of the selection process.

CG Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ or Constable Result 2025 section Select the link for Trade Test or PET Result Enter login credentials such as registration number, roll number, and other required details View your scores and download the result for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their result and follow further instructions from CG Police regarding the medical test and document verification.