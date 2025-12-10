IBPS PO

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 Out on ibps.in - Download Link and Call Letter Details

Posted on 10 Dec 2025
11:32 AM

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment 2025. Candidates who qualified for the mains examination can now download their IBPS PO interview call letter through the official website, ibps.in, using their registration or roll number along with their password or date of birth.

To download the IBPS PO interview admit card 2025, candidates should follow these steps:

• Visit the official website at ibps.in.

• Go to the “CRP PO/MT” section on the homepage.

• Click on the link for the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025.

• Enter registration number and date of birth.

• Submit the details to view the admit card.

• Download and print the admit card after verifying all details.

The interview, scheduled for December 24, marks the final stage of the recruitment process for 5,208 PO vacancies across participating banks. IBPS has advised candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card, a valid identity proof, and a recent passport-sized photograph to the interview venue. Entry will not be permitted without these essential documents.

During the IBPS PO interview, a panel comprising senior bank officials evaluates the candidate’s communication skills, domain knowledge, general awareness, and understanding of the banking sector.

Find the direct download link here.

IBPS PO Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Interview Admit Card
