St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore Hosts Annual Prize Distribution & Investiture Ceremony 2025

St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore hosted its much-anticipated Annual Prize Distribution and Investiture Ceremony on 5th April 2025 at the Bikas Basu Smriti Convention Center, Ichhapore. The grand event, held in three well-organized slots, was a vibrant celebration of academic excellence, student leadership, and school spirit.

The day commenced with the presentation of the Annual School Report by Principal Ma’am, Mrs. S. Ray, who eloquently highlighted the school’s milestones and remarkable achievements over the past academic year. In her inspiring address, she said, "Our students have excelled not only in academics but also in various co-curricular subjects, inter-school competitions, and council-level events. This success is a result of the relentless dedication of our teachers, the unwavering support of parents, and the tireless efforts of our students. "Her words set a proud and celebratory tone for the ceremony.

The highlight of the day was the recognition of nearly 800 students, from Upper Nursery to Class XII, for their academic excellence, exemplary attendance, and all-round performance. Special awards such as Commendable Achievement, 5 Years of 100% Attendance, Best in Academics, and Best Club were conferred, applauding the students’ dedication and perseverance.

The occasion was further honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Brigadier Pranab Ghosh (Retd.), whose stirring speech captivated the audience. He remarked, "This school has achieved accolades in so many fields. The students are excelling not only in academics but in every domain. I encourage them to consider joining the Indian Army—one of the finest institutions—to serve our nation with pride and passion. The Indian Army needs this young, dynamic generation."

Adding a burst of vibrancy and talent, the cultural programme was a colourful extravaganza showcasing dance performances, musical band presentations, and poetry recitations by students across classes.

A key segment of the event was the Investiture Ceremony, marking the formal induction of the Student Council for the academic session 2025–2026. In a solemn and dignified moment, the outgoing council handed over their responsibilities to the new leaders. The newly appointed School Captain, Ms. Prerona Banerjee, took the oath alongside her council team, promising to uphold the values and vision of the school.

The event also took a moment to honour the long-serving staff members with the Long Service Awards, in the esteemed presence of President Ma’am, Mrs. Janet Gasper Chowdhury, in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the institution’s growth and legacy. Special awards in co-curricular excellence were given in the gracious presence of CEO Sir, Mr. Amitava Chowdhury.

The event reached its pinnacle with the presentation of the prestigious Founder’s Award to Ayush Ghosh, School Captain (2024–2025), for his exemplary leadership, dedication, and embodiment of the school's values.

The Vote of Thanks for each slot was delivered by the respective Academic Heads, expressing gratitude to all who made the event a memorable success.

The ceremony concluded on a high note, reaffirming St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore as the No. 1 School in the District, and continuing its inspiring journey as a beacon of excellence, integrity, and future leadership.