St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore hosted Annual Sports Meet 2024-2025

Under the azure skies of Ichhapore, the Metal & Steel Factory Ground transformed into a vibrant canvas of anticipation and energy on the 20th of December, 2024, as St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore hosted its much-awaited Annual Sports Meet 2024-2025. The day was more than just a celebration of athletic prowess, it was a symphony of passion, unity, and resilience, echoing the heartbeat of a school that values sportsmanship as a way of life. The four coloured flags of Gandhi, Tagore, Azad, and Netaji Houses fluttered in the breeze, standing tall as symbols of camaraderie and friendly competition, uniting students in their pursuit of excellence.

The day began with the synchronised March Past, a magnificent parade of precision and pride. The students marched as though their steps echoed their dreams, and Azad House shone brightest, claiming the Best March Past Trophy. A delightful highlight was the walk past by Class 6 students, their youthful enthusiasm adding a splash of innocence and energy to the formal proceedings.

Our esteemed Principal, Mrs Shweta Ray, hoisted the school flag, a moment that felt like raising a beacon of hope and unity. The ceremonial torch, lit by the school captain and house prefects, ignited not just a flame but also the aspirations of all present. The students, with resolute voices, took an oath that resonated with their promise to carry the spirit of sportsmanship into every walk of life.

As balloons soared into the sky and pigeons took flight, they symbolised letting go of the past and embracing endless possibilities. These small gestures painted the sky with the colours of hope, freedom, and peace, setting an enthusiastic tone for the day.

The Chief Guest, Mr Sambaran Banerjee, graced the occasion with his presence, inspiring the students to nurture sportsmanship as a way of life. His words, like a coach’s pep talk before the big game, filled the air with determination and motivation.

The track events followed, igniting the field with the energy of youthful zeal. Every race was a testament to perseverance, every finish line a symbol of dreams realised. The inter-school Goodwill Relay captured the spirit of friendly rivalry. In the girls’ relay, Modern English Academy took Bronze, Douglas Memorial Higher Secondary School claimed Silver and St Claret School raced to Gold. The boys’ relay saw St Augustine’s Barrackpore secure third place, Douglas Memorial take second, and St Augustine’s Shyamnagar clinch first. The mutual respect and camaraderie among the schools were as victorious as the winners.

In the inter-house events, Tagore House’s Aniket Panda was crowned Best Athlete (Boys), while Joyoti Chakraborty claimed Best Athlete (Girls)—their victories are a testament to hard work and skill. Gandhi House emerged as the overall champion, claiming the Champion’s Trophy and Best Walk Past Trophy. Tagore House finished as Runners-Up, Azad House won the Best March Past Trophy, and Netaji House earned the Best Discipline Trophy.

As the event drew to a close, the torch was extinguished by the School Captain, Vice-Captains, and the senior sports teacher, symbolising the end of the day’s festivities but not the spirit it ignited. Refreshment boxes were distributed to all participants, ensuring that their efforts were met with a moment of rest and joy.

In her heartfelt vote of thanks, Principal Ma’am emphasised the importance of resilience, unity, and health in an ever-changing world. The event concluded with the National Anthem, a unifying note of pride, and the students left with shining faces, trophies in hand, and memories of an unforgettable day.