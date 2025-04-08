SRIJAN 2025: Jadavpur University’s Grand Celebration of Technology, Innovation and Culture

Summary As Kolkata’s largest techno-management fest, SRIJAN has carved a niche for itself as a melting pot of innovation, intellect, and inspiration With over 50 curated competitions and daily footfall exceeding 20,000, it draws participants from premier institutions across the country including IITs, NITs, and IIMs, creating a national platform for the brightest minds to converge

Kolkata gears up for one of the most anticipated student-run festivals of the year — SRIJAN 2025, the flagship techno-management carnival presented by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (F.E.T.S.U.) of Jadavpur University. Scheduled from April 17 to 20, 2025, this four-day extravaganza promises to be bigger and bolder than ever before.

As Kolkata’s largest techno-management fest, SRIJAN has carved a niche for itself as a melting pot of innovation, intellect, and inspiration. With over 50 curated competitions and daily footfall exceeding 20,000, it draws participants from premier institutions across the country including IITs, NITs, and IIMs, creating a national platform for the brightest minds to converge.

A Festival of Tech, Management & Creativity

True to its name, which means "creation", SRIJAN fosters an environment of growth and exploration. From cutting-edge hackathons and robotics competitions to business plan contests, case studies, and strategy games, the fest spans a wide spectrum of domains. Robotics enthusiasts can engage in high-octane challenges such as Robosoccer, Death Race, Lord of the Ring, and Self-Balancing Bot, while tech innovators can test their mettle in a 12-hour Hackathon and VLSI design challenges.

Management aficionados are not left behind, with signature events such as the B-Plan Contest, Finance Simulation Games, and Case Competitions offering students a platform to showcase their strategic and entrepreneurial prowess.

This year, SRIJAN proudly introduces “Engineered” – an initiative that underscores Jadavpur University’s commitment to social impact. Participants will propose sustainable engineering solutions to real-world challenges, bridging the gap between technology and society.

Workshops & Learning Arenas

SRIJAN isn't just about competition—it's about learning and building futures. A series of expert-led workshops form the learning core of the fest, offering hands-on experience in trending domains. This includes:

MLverse: A deep dive into Machine Learning, Generative AI, RAG, and LLM APIs.

Finance 360: Covering everything from personal finance to corporate financial strategy.

STATERA: A fabrication workshop on self-balancing bots.

Participants also stand a chance to bag internship opportunities, further enhancing the career-building scope of the festival.

F5 Talks and Industry Connect

The festival kicks off at the Jadavpur Campus on April 17 with the prestigious F5 Talks—a forum where industry leaders and visionaries share stories of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Past editions have featured luminaries such as Amitabh (Operations Director, Chandrayaan-2 & 3 - SAC-ISRO), Aman Dhattarwal, Gaurav Sen, and Striver (Raj Vikramaditya).

A Cultural Fiesta Like No Other

Beyond its technical brilliance, SRIJAN is a cultural powerhouse. From DJ nights, rap battles, and band performances, to stand-up comedy shows that have previously hosted top performers like Azeem Banatwalla, Rahul Subramanian, and Anirban Dasgupta, the evenings promise unbridled energy and entertainment.

A Festival for All, Free for All

What sets SRIJAN apart is its inclusivity. With zero registration fees, the fest welcomes everyone—students, enthusiasts, and professionals alike—fostering a spirit of free knowledge-sharing and community.

SRIJAN 2025 is not just an event—it’s a movement. A celebration of ideas, ambition, and youth-led innovation that continues to inspire generations. With its unique blend of knowledge, competition, and culture, it stands tall as a symbol of Jadavpur University's vibrant spirit and academic excellence.

Mark your calendars for April 17–20 and witness the pulse of innovation at SRIJAN 2025!