Sri Sri Academy

Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles: Sri Sri Academy To Host Sriathon 2025 on January 26!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jan 2025
13:16 PM

Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata, is all set to host Sriathon 2025 by The House of Ganges, an inspiring 5-kilometre marathon exclusively for parents, alumni, and teachers/staff.
Scheduled for January 26, starting at 6 AM, this exciting event promises a blend of fitness, community bonding, and a commitment to the environment.

Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata, is all set to host Sriathon 2025 by The House of Ganges, an inspiring 5-kilometer marathon exclusively for parents, alumni, and teachers/staff. Scheduled for January 26, starting at 6 AM, this exciting event promises a blend of fitness, community bonding, and a commitment to the environment.

Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata

Participants will begin and end their journey at Gate 3, Chetla Central Road, traversing a scenic route that celebrates health and nature. With its thoughtful slogan, “Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles,” Sriathon 2025 takes a unique approach to sustainability by pledging to plant a sapling in Chetla Park for every registration. This meaningful initiative aims to promote a greener Kolkata and inspire eco-conscious living among the city’s residents.

The event is more than just a marathon; it’s a vibrant celebration of togetherness and wellness, bringing parents, educators, and alumni together for a shared cause. It emphasises the importance of staying active while fostering a sense of unity and responsibility toward our environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark your calendars and prepare for a day filled with fitness, fun, and unforgettable moments. Join the movement to run, bond, and contribute to creating a healthier planet.

Whether you're a student navigating your academic journey, a parent supporting your child's education, or an educator shaping future minds, if there’s something on your mind, we would love to know. Share your views, feedback, and suggestions with us at editorial@tt-edugraph.com.

Join the conversation!

Last updated on 25 Jan 2025
14:18 PM
Sri Sri Academy marathon
Similar stories
National Council of Science Museums

BITM Organizes Cosmic Events to Showcase Planetary Parade and Scientific Wonders

Sister Nivedita University

SNU BioTalk 2025: An International Conference on "Symphony of Cellular Signals in Met. . .

South City International School

Sphurti 2025: South City International School hosts Annual Inter-House Athletic Meet . . .

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Shines at Mental Health Conclave at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List Published: Steps to Check

CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Registration and Renewal Deadline Extended Again. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

Civil Services Exam 2025 to Fill 979 Vacancies: UPSC Mandates Early Document Submissi. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process & Key Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Update - MCC Withdraws 10 Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotmen. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Major Changes by NTA - APAAR ID Not Mandatory!