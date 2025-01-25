Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles: Sri Sri Academy To Host Sriathon 2025 on January 26!

Summary Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata, is all set to host Sriathon 2025 by The House of Ganges, an inspiring 5-kilometre marathon exclusively for parents, alumni, and teachers/staff. Scheduled for January 26, starting at 6 AM, this exciting event promises a blend of fitness, community bonding, and a commitment to the environment.

Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata, is all set to host Sriathon 2025 by The House of Ganges, an inspiring 5-kilometer marathon exclusively for parents, alumni, and teachers/staff. Scheduled for January 26, starting at 6 AM, this exciting event promises a blend of fitness, community bonding, and a commitment to the environment.

Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata

Participants will begin and end their journey at Gate 3, Chetla Central Road, traversing a scenic route that celebrates health and nature. With its thoughtful slogan, “Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles,” Sriathon 2025 takes a unique approach to sustainability by pledging to plant a sapling in Chetla Park for every registration. This meaningful initiative aims to promote a greener Kolkata and inspire eco-conscious living among the city’s residents.

The event is more than just a marathon; it’s a vibrant celebration of togetherness and wellness, bringing parents, educators, and alumni together for a shared cause. It emphasises the importance of staying active while fostering a sense of unity and responsibility toward our environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark your calendars and prepare for a day filled with fitness, fun, and unforgettable moments. Join the movement to run, bond, and contribute to creating a healthier planet.

Whether you're a student navigating your academic journey, a parent supporting your child's education, or an educator shaping future minds, if there’s something on your mind, we would love to know. Share your views, feedback, and suggestions with us at editorial@tt-edugraph.com.

Join the conversation!