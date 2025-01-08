Sri Sri Academy Celebrates Srijeevani- Marking 15 Years of the School

Summary The event, held at the Science City Auditorium, was a spectacular success, bringing together students, staff, and special guests for an evening of engaging performances and activities The Srijeevani Programme not only celebrated the students’ diverse talents but also reinforced the school’s commitment to nurturing a balanced and well-rounded education

On December 10th, 2024, Sri Sri Academy celebrated Srijeevani, a programme celebrating 15 years of the school. It was a vibrant showcase of talent, cultural heritage, and holistic development by the middle and senior school students .The event, held at the Science City Auditorium, was a spectacular success, bringing together students, staff, and special guests for an evening of engaging performances and activities.1200 students participated in the event on and off stage.

The programme commenced with Swagatam, a heartfelt welcome that set a gracious tone for the evening. The musical extravaganza that followed showcased the students' vocal and instrumental talents, delivering a mesmerizing auditory experience. About 250 students participated in this enthralling production which featured Rabindrasangeet paired with their European counterparts, Bhatiyali where the students were accompanied by Sri Sourav Moni of Coke Studio fame, Mozart’s Eine Kline Nachtmusik in a fusion with Indian Classical, famous movie soundtracks and Disney Classics.

What was most thrilling was to see former students Ashmi Nandi, Poonam Baid, Dhruv Rana, Ananya Sarkar and Priyanshu Kedia join our current Enigma band members on stage. The audience enjoyed the performance of the fusion band Charukeshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two enthralling dance dramas, Panchali and Ramayana, captivated audiences with their mesmerizing portrayal of timeless tales from Indian mythology. These performances combined elegance and artistic flair, bringing to life the enduring themes of love, loyalty, courage, and devotion that resonate deeply within these ancient epics. The intricate choreography, expressive gestures, and evocative music seamlessly blended tradition and creativity, making each moment a visual and emotional feast. Through their compelling narratives, Panchali and Ramayana not only celebrated the richness of Indian heritage but also reminded audiences of the universal values that transcend time and culture.

A captivating play featuring iconic court jesters – Birbal, Tenali, and Gopal Bhar – brought humor and wisdom to the stage, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained.

The event also celebrated physical fitness and discipline with a synchronized yoga demonstration and a powerful karate display. These performances highlighted the importance of a balanced lifestyle and physical well-being.

The grand event concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of students, teachers, and organizers who made the day a memorable one.

The Srijeevani Programme not only celebrated the students’ diverse talents but also reinforced the school’s commitment to nurturing a balanced and well-rounded education.