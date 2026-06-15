ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result Release Date Out; Check Details Here

Summary The anticipation among candidates has grown following a recent update by former ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal, who indicated that the CA Final May 2026 results are likely to be declared on June 18, 2026 As of now, the institute has not announced the exact schedule for the declaration of the CA Final May 2026 results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final May 2026 examination results shortly, although the institute has not yet issued an official notification confirming the date and time of declaration.

The anticipation among candidates has grown following a recent update by former ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal, who indicated that the CA Final May 2026 results are likely to be declared on June 18, 2026.

Thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination are awaiting the official announcement from ICAI, which will determine their eligibility for membership and professional advancement in the chartered accountancy profession.

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According to Khandelwal, the CA Final results are expected to be released on June 18. Over the years, he has often shared updates regarding ICAI result dates ahead of official announcements, with several of his predictions proving accurate.

However, ICAI has not officially confirmed the proposed date. Candidates have been advised to treat the information as tentative and rely only on notifications issued through the institute's official channels.

As of now, the institute has not announced the exact schedule for the declaration of the CA Final May 2026 results. Students are advised to regularly check the official ICAI portals for updates regarding the result date and time.

The official notification issued by ICAI will remain the final and authoritative source of information concerning the results.

CA Final May Result 2026: Steps to Check

Once the results are declared, candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official ICAI result portal.

Click on the link for "CA Final May 2026 Result."

Enter the roll number and registration number or PIN.

Submit the details.

View the result displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard.

Take a printout for future reference if required.

The online scorecard will contain subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, and the candidate's qualifying status.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials, including roll number and registration number or PIN, ready to avoid delays while checking the results.

ICAI has also cautioned students against relying on unofficial websites, social media posts, or messages claiming to provide direct result links. The institute does not send result links via SMS or email, and candidates should access their results only through official ICAI platforms.