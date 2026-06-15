CBSE Class X Second Board Exam Result 2026 Release Update - DigiLocker, UMANG App, Website Details

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 second board exam result 2026 soon. Once declared, students who appeared for the second board examination will be able to access their results through the board’s official result portals and other designated digital platforms.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 second board exam result 2026 soon. Once declared, students who appeared for the second board examination will be able to access their results through the board’s official result portals and other designated digital platforms.

The second phase of the CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, as part of the board’s newly introduced dual-examination system. While the board has confirmed that the results will be released soon, it has not yet announced the official date and time for the declaration of the Phase 2 results.

This year marks the implementation of CBSE’s revised two-phase examination framework, which provides students with an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance. Under the system, candidates who were dissatisfied with their scores or wished to secure better marks were allowed to reappear in the second examination cycle.

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According to available data, a total of 6,68,854 students registered under the combined categories of compartment and improvement examinations in the two-phase system. Among them, 85,285 candidates enrolled specifically under the compartment category, seeking to clear subjects in which they had not met the qualifying criteria during the earlier examination.

After the results are announced, students will be able to check their performance through multiple official platforms. Apart from the dedicated CBSE result websites, scorecards will also be accessible through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG application, offering students multiple options to retrieve their marks securely and conveniently.

To access the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026, candidates will need to visit the official result portal and select the link related to the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result. Students will then be required to enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID before submitting the details to view their scorecard. Once the result appears on the screen, candidates should download and save a copy for future use. Taking a printout of the provisional marksheet is also advisable until the original documents are issued by the school.

The scorecard will contain several important details related to the student's academic performance. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, class, father’s name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical examinations, total marks secured, maximum marks allotted for each subject, overall grade, and the qualifying status indicating whether the student has passed or not.

The introduction of the dual board examination system represents one of the most significant changes in CBSE’s assessment structure in recent years. The initiative aims to reduce examination-related pressure and provide students with greater flexibility to improve their scores without having to wait for an entire academic year.

With lakhs of students awaiting their results, attention is now focused on the official announcement from CBSE regarding the exact date and time of declaration. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor official channels for the latest updates.