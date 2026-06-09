IIM Shillong Achieves Global Recognition with AACSB Accreditation; Joins Elite Business Schools League

Summary In a major milestone for Indian management education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has been awarded the prestigious AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) International accreditation. Widely regarded as the gold standard in management education, AACSB accreditation is held by fewer than six per cent of business schools across the globe.

In a major milestone for Indian management education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has been awarded the prestigious AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) International accreditation, one of the most respected recognitions in global business education. The achievement places the institute among a select group of business schools worldwide that have successfully met the organisation’s rigorous standards for excellence in teaching, research, learner success, curriculum quality, and societal impact.

Widely regarded as the gold standard in management education, AACSB accreditation is held by fewer than six per cent of business schools across the globe. With this recognition, IIM Shillong joins an elite network of globally accredited institutions and becomes one of the select Indian Institutes of Management to receive the coveted certification. The accomplishment also places the institute among nearly 30 AACSB-accredited institutions in India, further enhancing its international standing.

The accreditation follows an extensive peer-review process that evaluated IIM Shillong across multiple parameters, including strategic management, faculty excellence, research output, industry engagement, student learning outcomes, innovation, and continuous improvement. The recognition reflects the institute’s long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality management education while promoting sustainability, responsible leadership, and global engagement.

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Speaking on the achievement, Professor Naliniprava Tripathy, Director-in-Charge, IIM Shillong, described the accreditation as a collective success for the entire institute. She said, “I am delighted to announce that AACSB International has officially conferred AACSB accreditation

status on IIM Shillong. This achievement reflects the collective effort and commitment of the entire IIM Shillong community towards earning global recognition.”

She further emphasised that the institute remains committed to fulfilling its strategic goals and AACSB commitments over the coming years while continuing to strengthen its international reputation.

The accreditation is expected to create new opportunities for IIM Shillong in the areas of international academic collaborations, faculty and student exchange programmes, executive education, joint research initiatives, and stronger engagement with industry leaders and policymakers across the world.

Established in 2007, IIM Shillong has steadily emerged as one of India’s leading management institutions, known for its emphasis on values-based leadership and sustainability-oriented education. Located amidst the scenic hills of Meghalaya, the institute has built a reputation for nurturing responsible business leaders capable of addressing contemporary economic, social, and environmental challenges.

The AACSB accreditation marks a significant step in IIM Shillong’s journey toward global excellence. As management education increasingly becomes interconnected across borders, the recognition is expected to enhance the institute’s attractiveness to students, faculty members, researchers, and industry partners worldwide.