Andhra Pradesh

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Link Awaited; Check IPASE Updates at bie.ap.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
15:50 PM

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Summary
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official BIEAP portals for the latest updates regarding the declaration of results
According to officials, the scanning and verification of answer scripts have been completed

The AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) Results 2026 are awaited by thousands of students who appeared for the supplementary and betterment examinations conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh.

Although the results were widely expected around June 15, 2026, the board has not yet announced an official date or time for their release. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official BIEAP portals for the latest updates regarding the declaration of results.

According to officials, the scanning and verification of answer scripts have been completed. The board is expected to issue a formal notification before publishing the results for both first-year and second-year Intermediate students.

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Once declared, students will be able to access their provisional marks memo online. The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, grades, and the overall qualifying status of the candidate.

AP Inter Supply Results 2026: Steps to Check

After the result link is activated, students can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official BIEAP results website.
  2. Click on the "AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026" link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the 10-digit hall ticket number.
  4. Provide the date of birth in the prescribed format.
  5. Submit the details.
  6. View the result displayed on the screen.
  7. Download or print the provisional marks memo for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details readily available to avoid delays during the result-checking process.

Considering the heavy traffic typically witnessed on result day, BIEAP is expected to make result data available through alternative platforms as well.

Students may be able to access their results through platforms such as DigiLocker and Manabadi, which are commonly used for result dissemination.

Additionally, the board has arranged a WhatsApp-based service to facilitate easier access to result information. Students can use the designated WhatsApp number 9552300009 to obtain structured result details on their mobile devices.

The AP Intermediate Advanced Supplementary theory examinations were conducted from May 21 to June 4, 2026, while the practical examinations concluded on June 11.

The examinations were held for students who wished to clear failed subjects as well as those seeking to improve their scores through the betterment scheme.

With the evaluation process completed, students are now awaiting the official announcement from BIEAP, which is expected to provide clarity on the result release schedule in the coming days.

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
15:53 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP Inter Supplementary Exam Results out
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