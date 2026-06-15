MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result Declared; CAP Counselling, Scorecard Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards by logging in through the official portal The MHT CET 2026 PCM examination was conducted in computer-based mode from April 11 to April 21 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, planning, and integrated postgraduate courses offered by participating institutions across Maharashtra

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has announced the MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards by logging in through the official portal.

To check the result, candidates will be required to enter their registered email ID and password on the CET Cell website.

The MHT CET 2026 PCM examination was conducted in computer-based mode from April 11 to April 21 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, planning, and integrated postgraduate courses offered by participating institutions across Maharashtra.

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MHT CET PCM Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official MHT CET website. Click on the MHT CET 2026 PCM Result link. Enter the registered email ID and password. Submit the login credentials. View the scorecard displayed on the screen. Download and save the result for future reference.

Details on Scorecard

The MHT CET 2026 scorecard is expected to include:

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number

Subject-wise scores

Overall percentile score

Qualification status

Other examination-related details

Candidates are advised to verify all information mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the CET Cell through the prescribed channels.

The declaration of results marks the beginning of the admission process for engineering, technology, planning, and integrated postgraduate programmes. Qualified candidates will be required to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), the schedule for which will be announced separately by the CET Cell.

Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards safely and regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding CAP registration, merit lists, seat allotment, and counselling procedures.

With the results now available, thousands of aspirants can assess their performance and begin preparing for the next phase of the admission process.