WBCS Answer Key 2026 For Prelims Exam Shortly at wbpsc.gov.in; Check Question Paper, Cut Off Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination held on June 14, 2026, will be able to access the provisional answer key once it is published online The answer key will enable candidates to compare their responses with the officially provided answers and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results

The West Bengal Public Service Commission is expected to release the WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026 answer key shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on June 14, 2026, will be able to access the provisional answer key once it is published online.

The answer key will enable candidates to compare their responses with the officially provided answers and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results. It will also help aspirants assess their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process.

WBCS Prelims Answer Key 2024: Steps to Download

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Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key once it is released:

Visit the official WBPSC website. Navigate to the "What's New" or "Announcements" section on the homepage. Click on the link titled "WBCS (Executive) Preliminary Examination 2026 Answer Key." Open the answer key PDF. Download and save the document for future reference. Compare your responses with the official answers to calculate your estimated score.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the release of the answer key and related notifications.

The WBCS Prelims Answer Key 2026 is expected to contain important information, including:

Name of the examination

Question paper set or booklet code

Question numbers

Official answers for each question

Instructions regarding objections, if applicable

Important dates related to the challenge process

Deadline for submitting objections

Information on the release of the final answer key

As per the usual practice followed by the commission, candidates may be given an opportunity to raise objections against any answer they believe is incorrect. If such a facility is provided, candidates will need to submit their representations within the stipulated timeline announced by the commission.

After reviewing the objections received, WBPSC is expected to publish a final answer key, which will be used for the evaluation of candidates' responses and preparation of the results.

With thousands of aspirants awaiting the release of the provisional answer key, candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official WBPSC portal for the latest updates and announcements regarding the WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026.