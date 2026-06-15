AP EAMCET Results 2026 Delayed Due to Inter Supplementary Exams; Revised Date Announced

Summary Candidates will be able to access their results and rank cards through the official APSCHE portal by logging in with their credentials once the results are announced With the supplementary examination process now completed, authorities are expected to finalise rank calculations and publish the results on June 18

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2026 results on June 18, bringing an end to the wait for more than 3.55 lakh candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination.

The result declaration was initially scheduled for the first week of June but was postponed to facilitate the inclusion of marks from the Intermediate supplementary and improvement examinations conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).

According to officials, the delay was necessitated by the admission ranking formula, which considers both entrance examination performance and Intermediate marks. Under the current system, 75 per cent weightage is given to AP EAPCET scores, while the remaining 25 per cent is based on Class 12 performance.

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Candidates will be able to access their results and rank cards through the official APSCHE portal by logging in with their credentials once the results are announced.

APSCHE had originally planned to release the results on June 1. However, the council later deferred the announcement due to the ongoing evaluation process of Intermediate supplementary and improvement examinations.

With the supplementary examination process now completed, authorities are expected to finalise rank calculations and publish the results on June 18.

The AP EAMCET 2026 examinations were conducted between May 12 and May 20 for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams. The entrance test witnessed a record participation of over 3.55 lakh registered candidates.

Following the examinations, the provisional answer key was released on May 25, and candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections until May 27. The final answer key is expected to be published along with the result and rank link.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Steps to Check

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official AP EAMCET website. Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 Result link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. View the result and rank card displayed on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The declaration of AP EAMCET results will pave the way for the counselling and seat allotment process for admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official APSCHE website for updates regarding result announcements, counselling schedules and admission procedures.

With the revised result date approaching, thousands of aspirants are eagerly awaiting their scores and ranks, which will determine their eligibility for admission to various professional courses in the upcoming academic session.