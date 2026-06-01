Bridging Classrooms and Forests: SNU to Mark World Environment Day With Photography, Storytelling

Summary Sister Nivedita University (SNU) is set to host a special World Environment Day programme titled “Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Environment & Wildlife Conservation through Photography” on June 3. The event aims to connect academic learning with real-world environmental awareness through the powerful mediums of photography, journalism, storytelling, and sustainability-focused dialogue.

As conversations around climate change, biodiversity conservation, and environmental sustainability gain increasing global significance, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) is set to host a special World Environment Day programme titled “Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Environment & Wildlife Conservation through Photography” on June 3, 2026. The event aims to connect academic learning with real-world environmental awareness through the powerful mediums of photography, journalism, storytelling, and sustainability-focused dialogue.

The programme is being jointly organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and Aperture Alchemist of Sister Nivedita University. It is being conducted in collaboration with the School for Lifelong Learning and the Centre for Climate, Sustainability and Transdisciplinary Research (CCSTR). The initiative is supported by Sony India as the Equipment Partner and The Plurals as the Knowledge Partner.

Designed as an interdisciplinary platform, the event will bring together environmental experts, journalists, researchers, wildlife photographers, academicians, and students. Through interactive sessions and practical learning opportunities, participants will explore how visual storytelling can play a critical role in raising awareness about environmental and wildlife conservation challenges.

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The programme will begin at 11:30 AM with a workshop on “Media Coverage of Environment and Climate Issues.” Organised in association with The Plurals, the session will feature prominent environmental journalists, including Dr. Jayanta Basu, a United Nations-accredited environment and climate expert, and Mr. Krishnendu Banerjee, environment journalist and columnist with The Times of India. The discussion will examine the evolving role of media in reporting environmental issues and the importance of responsible climate communication.

Following the workshop, a panel discussion titled “Sustainable Programs for West Bengal: The Present and Its Future” will be held from 12:30 PM. The session will bring together distinguished speakers, including Dr. Jayanta Basu, Dr. Rama Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Dean R&D and President of the Institution’s Innovation Council at Sister Nivedita University, Ms. Sangita Sen, Founder and Director of Bharatrays Solutions Private Limited, and Ms. Suchorita Bardhan, Communication Specialist at UNICEF (subject to confirmation). The discussion will be moderated by Professor (Dr.) Raj Sekhar Aich, noted transdisciplinary human-shark researcher and Professor of Psychology at SNU. The panel is expected to focus on sustainability initiatives, environmental policy, and future pathways for climate resilience in West Bengal.

The final segment of the event, scheduled from 2:00 PM onwards, will centre on “Protecting Wildlife Conservation through Photography.” Participants will have the opportunity to watch “Iridescent Skin,” a documentary film by Professor (Dr.) Raj Sekhar Aich, followed by an interactive workshop led by acclaimed wildlife photographer Jayanta Guha. The session will also include a hands-on photography learning experience conducted by photographer Saroj Kumar Dora, offering practical insights into capturing nature and wildlife through the lens while promoting conservation awareness.

By combining environmental journalism, sustainability discourse, documentary storytelling, and wildlife photography, the programme seeks to inspire students and young photographers to view photography as more than an artistic pursuit. Organisers believe it can serve as a powerful medium for advocacy, education, and social impact, helping create a generation of environmentally conscious storytellers and change-makers.

With World Environment Day serving as the backdrop, the initiative reflects Sister Nivedita University’s commitment to promoting sustainability, climate awareness, and experiential learning, while encouraging meaningful engagement with some of the most pressing environmental challenges of the modern world.