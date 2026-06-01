Sister Nivedita University

Bridging Classrooms and Forests: SNU to Mark World Environment Day With Photography, Storytelling

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
12:47 PM

Sister Nivedita University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Sister Nivedita University (SNU) is set to host a special World Environment Day programme titled “Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Environment & Wildlife Conservation through Photography” on June 3.
The event aims to connect academic learning with real-world environmental awareness through the powerful mediums of photography, journalism, storytelling, and sustainability-focused dialogue.

As conversations around climate change, biodiversity conservation, and environmental sustainability gain increasing global significance, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) is set to host a special World Environment Day programme titled “Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Environment & Wildlife Conservation through Photography” on June 3, 2026. The event aims to connect academic learning with real-world environmental awareness through the powerful mediums of photography, journalism, storytelling, and sustainability-focused dialogue.

The programme is being jointly organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and Aperture Alchemist of Sister Nivedita University. It is being conducted in collaboration with the School for Lifelong Learning and the Centre for Climate, Sustainability and Transdisciplinary Research (CCSTR). The initiative is supported by Sony India as the Equipment Partner and The Plurals as the Knowledge Partner.

Designed as an interdisciplinary platform, the event will bring together environmental experts, journalists, researchers, wildlife photographers, academicians, and students. Through interactive sessions and practical learning opportunities, participants will explore how visual storytelling can play a critical role in raising awareness about environmental and wildlife conservation challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will begin at 11:30 AM with a workshop on “Media Coverage of Environment and Climate Issues.” Organised in association with The Plurals, the session will feature prominent environmental journalists, including Dr. Jayanta Basu, a United Nations-accredited environment and climate expert, and Mr. Krishnendu Banerjee, environment journalist and columnist with The Times of India. The discussion will examine the evolving role of media in reporting environmental issues and the importance of responsible climate communication.

Following the workshop, a panel discussion titled “Sustainable Programs for West Bengal: The Present and Its Future” will be held from 12:30 PM. The session will bring together distinguished speakers, including Dr. Jayanta Basu, Dr. Rama Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Dean R&D and President of the Institution’s Innovation Council at Sister Nivedita University, Ms. Sangita Sen, Founder and Director of Bharatrays Solutions Private Limited, and Ms. Suchorita Bardhan, Communication Specialist at UNICEF (subject to confirmation). The discussion will be moderated by Professor (Dr.) Raj Sekhar Aich, noted transdisciplinary human-shark researcher and Professor of Psychology at SNU. The panel is expected to focus on sustainability initiatives, environmental policy, and future pathways for climate resilience in West Bengal.

The final segment of the event, scheduled from 2:00 PM onwards, will centre on “Protecting Wildlife Conservation through Photography.” Participants will have the opportunity to watch “Iridescent Skin,” a documentary film by Professor (Dr.) Raj Sekhar Aich, followed by an interactive workshop led by acclaimed wildlife photographer Jayanta Guha. The session will also include a hands-on photography learning experience conducted by photographer Saroj Kumar Dora, offering practical insights into capturing nature and wildlife through the lens while promoting conservation awareness.

By combining environmental journalism, sustainability discourse, documentary storytelling, and wildlife photography, the programme seeks to inspire students and young photographers to view photography as more than an artistic pursuit. Organisers believe it can serve as a powerful medium for advocacy, education, and social impact, helping create a generation of environmentally conscious storytellers and change-makers.

With World Environment Day serving as the backdrop, the initiative reflects Sister Nivedita University’s commitment to promoting sustainability, climate awareness, and experiential learning, while encouraging meaningful engagement with some of the most pressing environmental challenges of the modern world.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
12:48 PM
Sister Nivedita University World Environment Day Wildlife photography Conservation
Similar stories
Praxis Business School

Praxis Business School Holds Convocation Ceremony for PGDM Class of 2026 in Kolkata

JD Institute of Fashion Technology

JD Institute Introduces UG, PG Courses Blending Creativity and Strategy; Unveils New . . .

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)

ISEC Holds 77th Convocation at Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, Diplomas Awarded. . .

Amity University

Amity International Olympiad 2026 Brings Together Global Talent in Mathematics and Sc. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Telangana government

TOSS SSC, Intermediate Results 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, Scorecard Here

UP Police constable exam

UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026 Issued - Check Allocation and Admit Card Upda. . .

Telangana government

Telangana TET June 2026 Schedule Released; CBT Exams From June 16 Across 10 Sessions

DU Admissions

DU BTech Admission 2026 Registration Begins - Seat Allocation Through JEE Main Rank

CISCE

ICSE Re-Evaluation 2026: CISCE to Close Application Window Today; Check Fees, Eligibi. . .

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: NTA Announces Special Re-Test Following May 30 Exam Disruption; Check A. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality