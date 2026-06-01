ICSE Re-Evaluation 2026: CISCE to Close Application Window Today; Check Fees, Eligibility

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will close the online application window for the ICSE 2026 re-evaluation process today, June 1. Students who remain dissatisfied with the outcome of their recheck requests have a final opportunity to seek a detailed re-evaluation of their answer scripts through the council's official website.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will close the online application window for the ICSE 2026 re-evaluation process today, June 1. Students who remain dissatisfied with the outcome of their recheck requests have a final opportunity to seek a detailed re-evaluation of their answer scripts through the council's official website, cisce.org.

The re-evaluation facility is available only to candidates who had previously applied for rechecking of their answer books during the current examination cycle. CISCE has clarified that students can request re-evaluation only for those subjects or papers for which they had already sought a recheck. Applications for new subjects that were not included in the earlier recheck request will not be accepted.

According to the council, candidates can submit their applications online either directly through the Public Services Portal or through their respective schools using the CAREERS Portal. The re-evaluation module was activated on May 30, one day after the declaration of recheck results, and will remain available for only three days, making June 1 the final day to apply.

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Students who wish to challenge their recheck outcomes are advised to complete the application process before the deadline, as the council has stated that requests submitted after the closing date will not be considered under any circumstances.

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

Only candidates who have already undergone the recheck process and are not satisfied with the outcome can seek re-evaluation. Eligible students may apply for one or more subjects, provided those subjects were included in their original recheck application.

The council has also specified that a subject or paper can be submitted for re-evaluation only once. Therefore, students should carefully review their decisions before submitting the request.

Re-Evaluation Fee and Payment Guidelines

Re-evaluation is a paid service, and candidates must pay a fee of ₹1,500 for each subject or paper they wish to have re-evaluated. The payment must be made online through the official payment gateway. The council has further clarified that the prescribed fee is non-refundable.

Applications will be processed only after successful online payment.

Incomplete applications or those without payment confirmation will not be considered.

CISCE has stated that answer scripts submitted for re-evaluation will be reviewed by a qualified evaluator appointed by the Chief Executive and Secretary of the council. Following the process, a candidate's marks may either increase or decrease depending on the evaluator's findings.

The revised score, if any change occurs, will be treated as final and binding. The council has also made it clear that the decision taken by the Chief Executive and Secretary regarding re-evaluation outcomes will be final.

The results of all re-evaluation applications will be published simultaneously on the official CISCE website as well as the CAREERS Portal. Candidates whose marks are revised after re-evaluation will be required to return their previously issued result documents through their schools to obtain updated mark sheets and certificates.

Revised academic records will also be made available digitally through DigiLocker, ensuring easier access for students. For any queries or assistance related to the re-evaluation process, candidates may contact the CISCE helpdesk at 1800-203-2414.