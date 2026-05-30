JD Institute Introduces UG, PG Courses Blending Creativity and Strategy; Unveils New Design Department

Summary JD Institute of Fashion Technology has announced a major academic expansion with the launch of a new portfolio of Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes focused on design, luxury, branding, entrepreneurship, and business innovation. Alongside the introduction of these future-oriented courses, the institute has also unveiled a dedicated Department of Design.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has announced a major academic expansion with the launch of a new portfolio of Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes focused on design, luxury, branding, entrepreneurship, and business innovation. Alongside the introduction of these future-oriented courses, the institute has also unveiled a dedicated Department of Design aimed at strengthening interdisciplinary learning and preparing students for the rapidly evolving creative economy.

The announcement, made on May 25, 2026, marks a significant step in JD Institute’s efforts to align creative education with emerging industry trends and changing professional demands. The newly introduced programmes have been designed to equip students with a hybrid skill set that combines creativity, business strategy, communication, innovation, and technology.

As industries continue to evolve under the influence of digital transformation, luxury consumption, branding, content-driven businesses, and entrepreneurial ecosystems, institutions are increasingly focusing on creating industry-ready professionals capable of navigating multiple disciplines. JD Institute’s latest academic offerings aim to bridge this gap through applied learning and innovation-led pedagogy.

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The new Undergraduate programmes launched by the institute include B.Des in Visual Communication, B.Des in Communication Design, B.Des in Product Design, and B.Des in Fashion Communication & Styling. The institute has also introduced business-oriented programmes such as BBA in Design Entrepreneurship & Analytics (DEA), BBA in Luxury Brand Management, BBA in Design Management, and BBA in Fashion Business & PR.

At the postgraduate level, JD Institute has launched MBA in Design Entrepreneurship & Analytics (DEA) and MBA in Luxury, Branding & Strategy (LBDS), reflecting the growing intersection between creative industries and strategic business management.

The newly established Department of Design will play a central role in enhancing curriculum development, strengthening industry exposure, and promoting cross-disciplinary collaboration across the institute’s centres. The department aims to create a more integrated learning ecosystem where students can combine design thinking with entrepreneurial and managerial capabilities.

Commenting on the expansion, Rinesh Dalal, Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, highlighted the changing expectations from modern creative professionals. He stated that future-ready education must move beyond traditional academic silos, as today’s industries require professionals who can blend design expertise with communication, business understanding, and technological adaptability.

He further added that through these new programmes and the Department of Design, the institute intends to provide students with industry exposure, practical learning experiences, and the agility required to thrive in an increasingly competitive and innovation-driven creative economy.

The move comes at a time when demand for professionals skilled in branding, luxury management, content strategy, product innovation, and entrepreneurship is witnessing significant growth. With businesses increasingly focusing on customer experience, digital engagement, and creative storytelling, educational institutions are reshaping programmes to address these emerging market requirements.

JD Institute’s expansion also reinforces its larger vision of nurturing future creative leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators capable of contributing meaningfully to India’s growing creative and design economy.

Founded in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology has established itself as one of India’s leading institutions in design education. The institute currently offers specialised programmes in Fashion and Interior Design and is recognised for its industry-focused curriculum and extensive alumni network.

With a reported placement record of 99.67% and a presence across 46 centres in India, JD Institute continues to expand its academic and global footprint. In addition to its operations in India, the institute also has international centres in Malaysia and Nepal and is currently expanding its presence to Dubai.