UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026 Issued - Check Allocation and Admit Card Updates

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the Exam City Intimation Slip for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access important examination details through the official website of the recruitment board.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the Exam City Intimation Slip for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access important examination details, including their allotted exam city, district, examination date and shift timing, through the official website of the recruitment board (upprpb.in).

The release of the city intimation slip marks an important stage in the recruitment process for thousands of candidates preparing to appear for the written examination. The recruitment campaign is being conducted to fill 32,679 constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police force.

Candidates are advised to check and download their city intimation slips at the earliest to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements, particularly those who have been assigned examination centres outside their home districts. Early verification of exam details can also help candidates avoid last-minute difficulties before the examination.

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The city intimation slip provides advance information regarding the examination venue location, date and shift allocation. However, candidates should note that this document is not an admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination centre.

According to the official schedule, the UP Police Constable written examination will be conducted over three days on June 8, June 9, and June 10, 2026. The examination will take place at multiple centres across Uttar Pradesh and will be held in offline mode.

Candidates should carefully verify the shift assigned to them through the city intimation slip and later through the official admit card.

While the city intimation slip has now been made available, the recruitment board will issue the official admit cards separately. Candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to gain entry into the examination hall.

As per available reports, the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026 admit cards are expected to be released between June 1 and June 3, 2026. Applicants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the release of hall tickets and any additional examination-related instructions.

Find the direct download link here.