Telangana TET June 2026 Schedule Released; CBT Exams From June 16 Across 10 Sessions

Summary The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over five days, spanning 10 sessions between June 16 and June 22, 2026 Officials stated that the timetable has been designed to ensure smooth and uniform conduct of examinations across all designated test centres in Telangana

The School Education Department has released the detailed examination schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 session. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over five days, spanning 10 sessions between June 16 and June 22, 2026.

According to press note Rc.No. 222/TGTET-JUNE-2026/2026 dated May 31, 2026, candidates will appear for the examinations in two shifts each day. The morning session will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the afternoon session will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Officials stated that the timetable has been designed to ensure smooth and uniform conduct of examinations across all designated test centres in Telangana.

The subject-wise schedule indicates that Paper I (Mathematics and Science) will be conducted in both shifts on June 16. On June 17, Paper I will be held during the morning session, followed by Paper II (Mathematics and Science) in the afternoon. Candidates appearing for Paper II (Mathematics and Science) will also have examinations in both sessions on June 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paper II (Social Studies) is scheduled in both morning and afternoon shifts on June 19. The final day of examinations, June 22, will feature Paper II for Minority Languages in the morning session and Paper I for Minority Languages in the afternoon session. The minority language papers include Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, Marathi, and Sanskrit.

The department reported a strong response to the eligibility test, with a total of 1,36,418 candidates applying for the June 2026 session. Of these, 32,779 candidates have registered for Paper I, 86,305 for Paper II, and 17,334 for both papers. The applicant pool also includes 28,149 in-service government teachers.

The examination schedule has been issued by the Director, SCERT, and Convenor of TG TET 2026. Candidates are advised to review the detailed timetable and examination instructions available on the official website and make necessary preparations well in advance of their scheduled examination dates.

Officials reiterated that all examination-related guidelines and procedures will remain in accordance with the instructions issued by the TG TET Convenor's office in Hyderabad.