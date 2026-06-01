DU Admissions

DU BTech Admission 2026 Registration Begins - Seat Allocation Through JEE Main Rank

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
11:34 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration process for admission to its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the academic session 2026-27.
Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the university’s dedicated engineering admission portal (engineering.uod.ac.in).

The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration process for admission to its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the university’s dedicated engineering admission portal (engineering.uod.ac.in). The registration window is currently open and will remain available until June 15, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to the BTech programmes offered by Delhi University are required to complete the online registration process by logging into the official portal using their JEE (Main) 2026 application number or login ID and password. The admission process is being conducted through the university’s engineering admission platform, where applicants can register, upload documents and participate in the counselling process.

Admission to the BTech courses at Delhi University will be based entirely on candidates’ performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The university has announced that seat allocation will be carried out using the All India Common Rank List (CRL) prepared on the basis of JEE Main scores. Candidates aspiring to secure a seat in the engineering programmes must therefore ensure that their JEE Main details are correctly entered during registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Register for DU BTech Admission 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

  • Visit the official engineering admission portal of the University of Delhi.
  • On the homepage, select the ‘New Registration’ option if applying for the first time. Existing applicants can choose the ‘Existing Users’ option.
  • Log in using the JEE Main 2026 application number and password.
  • Fill in the required details in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents as specified by the university.
  • Pay the applicable registration-cum-allocation fee.
  • Submit the application form after verifying all details.
  • Download and save the submitted application form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

As part of the admission process, applicants are required to pay a non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee. The fee structure varies according to category. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories must pay ₹1,500. Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are required to pay ₹1,200. Payment of the prescribed fee is mandatory for participation in the counselling and seat allocation process.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
11:36 AM
DU Admissions Delhi University (DU) BTech programme JEE Main 2026
Similar stories
CISCE

ICSE Re-Evaluation 2026: CISCE to Close Application Window Today; Check Fees, Eligibi. . .

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: NTA Announces Special Re-Test Following May 30 Exam Disruption; Check A. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers Announced, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates CRL - Check Full Merit . . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared; 56880 Candidates Qualify for IIT Admissions! Score. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CISCE

ICSE Re-Evaluation 2026: CISCE to Close Application Window Today; Check Fees, Eligibi. . .

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: NTA Announces Special Re-Test Following May 30 Exam Disruption; Check A. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared; 56880 Candidates Qualify for IIT Admissions! Score. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers Announced, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates CRL - Check Full Merit . . .

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Extends TET Deadline for In-Service Teachers to August 2028, Rejects Re. . .

bseb

BSEB Releases Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2026 Admit Card for June CBT Exam; Direct Link. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality