DU BTech Admission 2026 Registration Begins - Seat Allocation Through JEE Main Rank

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration process for admission to its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the university’s dedicated engineering admission portal (engineering.uod.ac.in).

The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration process for admission to its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the university’s dedicated engineering admission portal (engineering.uod.ac.in). The registration window is currently open and will remain available until June 15, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to the BTech programmes offered by Delhi University are required to complete the online registration process by logging into the official portal using their JEE (Main) 2026 application number or login ID and password. The admission process is being conducted through the university’s engineering admission platform, where applicants can register, upload documents and participate in the counselling process.

Admission to the BTech courses at Delhi University will be based entirely on candidates’ performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The university has announced that seat allocation will be carried out using the All India Common Rank List (CRL) prepared on the basis of JEE Main scores. Candidates aspiring to secure a seat in the engineering programmes must therefore ensure that their JEE Main details are correctly entered during registration.

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How to Register for DU BTech Admission 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

Visit the official engineering admission portal of the University of Delhi.

On the homepage, select the ‘New Registration’ option if applying for the first time. Existing applicants can choose the ‘Existing Users’ option.

Log in using the JEE Main 2026 application number and password.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents as specified by the university.

Pay the applicable registration-cum-allocation fee.

Submit the application form after verifying all details.

Download and save the submitted application form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

As part of the admission process, applicants are required to pay a non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee. The fee structure varies according to category. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories must pay ₹1,500. Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are required to pay ₹1,200. Payment of the prescribed fee is mandatory for participation in the counselling and seat allocation process.

Find the direct registration link here.