CUET UG 2026: NTA Announces Special Re-Test Following May 30 Exam Disruption; Check All Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct a special re-examination for 3,765 candidates who were impacted by a technical disruption during the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The issue affected the first shift of the examination held on May 30, delaying the commencement of the test at several centres.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct a special re-examination for 3,765 candidates who were impacted by a technical disruption during the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The issue affected the first shift of the examination held on May 30, delaying the commencement of the test at several centres.

Sharing the update through its official social media platform, the agency explained that a technical glitch at certain centres prevented the examination from starting on time. Although the issue was eventually resolved and the test resumed, the delay caused inconvenience for many candidates appearing for the national-level undergraduate entrance examination.

According to the NTA, approximately 95 per cent of candidates were able to complete the examination after normal operations were restored. However, several students who had already completed biometric verification and had reported to their centres chose to leave before the examination restarted due to the prolonged delay. These candidates were consequently unable to complete the test.

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To ensure that affected students are not disadvantaged, the agency has approved a special re-examination. NTA clarified that the fresh test is being offered as a one-time measure and will be limited only to candidates who could not complete the examination due to the disruption. Information regarding the revised examination schedule, venue details, and other instructions will be announced separately through official channels.

The testing agency has also directed its technology partner, TCS iON, to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. In its statement, NTA said the service provider has been asked to carry out a root-cause analysis and submit its findings at the earliest. The agency acknowledged the difficulties faced by students and noted that the unexpected interruption caused anxiety and stress among candidates.

Students have been advised to follow only official sources for updates related to the re-examination. NTA has urged candidates and parents to regularly check its official websites for authentic announcements regarding the fresh test and related procedures.

TCS iON, the technical service provider responsible for facilitating the computer-based examination, also issued a statement explaining the circumstances behind the delay. K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, stated that a brief technical issue led to an approximate two-hour delay in the morning session of the CUET UG examination.

The company said that its technical teams acted quickly to identify and rectify the problem. According to TCS iON, the issue was resolved promptly, allowing the examination process to resume smoothly. The organisation further maintained that the disruption did not compromise the integrity, security or fairness of the examination.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges associated with conducting large-scale computer-based entrance examinations across multiple centres. As lakhs of students rely on these examinations for admission to undergraduate programmes, even temporary technical setbacks can create uncertainty and inconvenience for candidates.

Read the official notice here.