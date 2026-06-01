TOSS SSC, Intermediate Results 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, Scorecard Here

Summary Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their scorecards from the official website using their admission number or roll number The result link has been activated on the official TOSS portal, enabling candidates of both Class 10 (SSC) and Intermediate courses to check their marks online

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the SSC and Intermediate Public Examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their scorecards from the official website using their admission number or roll number.

The result link has been activated on the official TOSS portal, enabling candidates of both Class 10 (SSC) and Intermediate courses to check their marks online. Students are advised to download and preserve their scorecards for future academic and admission-related purposes.

According to the evaluation guidelines, for subjects that include practical examinations, grades are awarded based on the combined marks secured in both theory and practical components. No separate grade is assigned for the practical examination.

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The TOSS SSC and Intermediate theory examinations for the April-May 2026 session were conducted from April 20 to April 27, while practical examinations were held between April 28 and May 5.

The Telangana Open School Society has also informed that memorandums of marks for both qualified and failed candidates will be dispatched to the respective institutions within 10 days of the declaration of results.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to apply for revaluation. Applications for revaluation can be submitted within one to two weeks from the date of result declaration, as per the schedule to be announced by the society.

Officials have advised students to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding revaluation procedures, supplementary examinations, and the issuance of mark memorandums.