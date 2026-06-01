Telangana government

TOSS SSC, Intermediate Results 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, Scorecard Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
12:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their scorecards from the official website using their admission number or roll number
The result link has been activated on the official TOSS portal, enabling candidates of both Class 10 (SSC) and Intermediate courses to check their marks online

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the SSC and Intermediate Public Examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their scorecards from the official website using their admission number or roll number.

The result link has been activated on the official TOSS portal, enabling candidates of both Class 10 (SSC) and Intermediate courses to check their marks online. Students are advised to download and preserve their scorecards for future academic and admission-related purposes.

According to the evaluation guidelines, for subjects that include practical examinations, grades are awarded based on the combined marks secured in both theory and practical components. No separate grade is assigned for the practical examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TOSS SSC and Intermediate theory examinations for the April-May 2026 session were conducted from April 20 to April 27, while practical examinations were held between April 28 and May 5.

The Telangana Open School Society has also informed that memorandums of marks for both qualified and failed candidates will be dispatched to the respective institutions within 10 days of the declaration of results.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to apply for revaluation. Applications for revaluation can be submitted within one to two weeks from the date of result declaration, as per the schedule to be announced by the society.

Officials have advised students to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding revaluation procedures, supplementary examinations, and the issuance of mark memorandums.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
12:36 PM
Telangana government Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) TOSS SSC
Similar stories
UP Police constable exam

UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026 Issued - Check Allocation and Admit Card Upda. . .

Telangana government

Telangana TET June 2026 Schedule Released; CBT Exams From June 16 Across 10 Sessions

DU Admissions

DU BTech Admission 2026 Registration Begins - Seat Allocation Through JEE Main Rank

CISCE

ICSE Re-Evaluation 2026: CISCE to Close Application Window Today; Check Fees, Eligibi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP Police constable exam

UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026 Issued - Check Allocation and Admit Card Upda. . .

Telangana government

Telangana TET June 2026 Schedule Released; CBT Exams From June 16 Across 10 Sessions

DU Admissions

DU BTech Admission 2026 Registration Begins - Seat Allocation Through JEE Main Rank

CISCE

ICSE Re-Evaluation 2026: CISCE to Close Application Window Today; Check Fees, Eligibi. . .

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: NTA Announces Special Re-Test Following May 30 Exam Disruption; Check A. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared; 56880 Candidates Qualify for IIT Admissions! Score. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality