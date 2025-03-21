Sister Nivedita University

SNU launches International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
19:49 PM
The MoU was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee

Summary
Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has taken a significant step towards global education by launching the International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University, IL, USA.

This initiative aims to foster international academic exchange, particularly in STEM and Medical fields, and will soon expand to include a few more universities from North America, Australia, and Europe.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside distinguished guests US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of Bradley University, Calcutta University, and Sister Nivedita University, underscoring the initiative’s widespread academic appeal as this initiative will give an opportunity to the students to study and work abroad at least for 2 years and gain a dual degree with an international experience.

Renowned academicians and dignitaries, including Prof Mary Conway Dato-on, Prof. Prasad Shastri, and Prof Raj Aiyar from Bradley University, were present to commemorate this momentous occasion. Also in attendance were Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, SNU, Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group; Supratim Sen, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Admin) of SNU; Prof Suman Chatterjee, Registrar of SNU; and esteemed professors from Calcutta University.

The International Pathway Programme is set to elevate Bengal’s status as a global tech hub with the introduction of world-class education standards in India. By aligning with the needs of Industry 5.0, this initiative is poised to create a highly skilled global workforce, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
19:50 PM
Sister Nivedita University
