SKF Collaborates with ICT Academy and Capgemini and to Equip Students with In-Demand Data Analytics Skills

Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) conducted a 140-hour certificate course on Data Analytics with Power BI (100 hours) combined with Soft Skills training (40 hours) between 1st week of February, 2025 through 3rd week of March, 2025, sponsored by Capgemini India and facilitated by ICT Academy with a batch of 60 final year BCA & B.Sc ( Cyber Security) students and two faculty mentors at the institute campus. The Digital media partner for the course was The Telegraph Online Edugraph. The course was executed through in-class and blended training and was designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by providing hands-on training in data analytics and business intelligence tools, complemented by soft skills development.

In the inauguration programme, senior officials from ICT Academy along with Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal (SIMT) and Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies and ECE, SKF and Prof. (Dr.) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal (SKFGI) and Chief Administrative Officer, SKF, Faculty SPC Prof. Sayon Ghosh, Faculty Coordinator Prof. Subrata Das, both the Faculty Mentors Prof. Sritama Samanta and Prof. Koyel Chakraborty were present along with the student participants.

The program included 100 hours of hands-on training in Data Analytics using Power BI and 40 hours of Soft Skills development. Students were trained in data visualization, business intelligence, data modeling, and dashboard creation using Power BI, along with essential communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills crucial for professional success.

The training methodology combined interactive sessions, live demonstrations, real-time case studies, and project-based learning, ensuring a practical understanding of analytics tools. Additionally, guest lectures by industry experts provided valuable insights into the evolving job market.

Students expressed immense appreciation for the program, highlighting the technical knowledge gained and enhanced confidence in workplace interactions. The initiative not only strengthened their analytical and problem-solving abilities but also significantly improved their employability prospects.

This collaborative effort by Capgemini India, ICT Academy, and Supreme Knowledge Foundation stands as a testament to the importance of industry-academic partnerships in shaping job-ready professionals. Such programs pave the way for future-ready graduates, equipping them with the tools necessary for success in the ever-evolving IT and analytics sectors.