NEET UG 2026: NTA Introduces Student-Friendly Changes Ahead of June 21 Re-Exam! Check Notice

Summary NTA has announced a series of candidate-friendly measures for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026. The agency said the changes have been introduced to make the examination process more comfortable and efficient for candidates while maintaining high standards of fairness, security, and transparency.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a series of candidate-friendly measures for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026. The agency said the changes have been introduced to make the examination process more comfortable and efficient for candidates while maintaining high standards of fairness, security, and transparency.

According to an official notice, the modifications have been implemented after considering feedback received from students over the years. The measures are aimed at improving the overall examination experience, especially during one of the country's most competitive entrance tests for medical admissions.

Examination Duration

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most significant changes announced by the NTA is the extension of the examination window. The NEET UG 2026 test will now be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, providing a total duration of 195 minutes.

The agency clarified that the extended examination window includes the time required for mandatory examination-related procedures such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation formalities. The revised timing has been designed to ensure that administrative processes do not reduce the effective time available to candidates for attempting the question paper.

More Space for Rough Work

NTA has also increased the rough work space available in the question paper booklet. Candidates will now receive four pages for rough work instead of the earlier provision of two pages.

The additional space is expected to benefit students who need extra room for calculations, diagrams, and problem-solving during the examination. This change is particularly relevant for subjects that involve extensive numerical and analytical work.

Revised Question Booklet Layout

Another notable modification relates to the placement of rough work pages within the question paper booklet. Previously, all rough work pages were provided only at the end of the booklet.

Following feedback from candidates, particularly left-handed students who found the earlier arrangement less convenient, NTA has redesigned the booklet structure. Under the new format, two rough work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two pages will continue to be available at the end.

The revised layout will be implemented across both English and regional language versions of the question paper, allowing candidates to use whichever rough work pages are most convenient during the examination.

With the examination date approaching, candidates are now awaiting the release of the NEET UG 2026 admit card. The hall tickets are expected to be issued on June 14 through the official NTA portal. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their application credentials. Students are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding admit card availability and examination instructions.

In another important development, NTA has activated the portal for submission of scribe details for physically disabled candidates. Eligible candidates who require the assistance of a scribe can submit the necessary information through the designated facility until June 12, 2026.

The agency has also extended the deadline for submission of bank account details by candidates who appeared in the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination. The revised last date for furnishing bank account information is June 22, providing additional time for affected candidates to complete the required formalities.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned in the admit card once released. They are also urged to cooperate with examination authorities and staff to ensure the smooth conduct of NEET UG 2026.

Read the official notice here.