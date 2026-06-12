AICTE Introduces PG Certificate Courses in AI, ML and Emerging Technologies - All Details

Summary The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced 41 certificate programmes in emerging technology domains. The initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of faculty members teaching in technical institutions and equip them with industry-relevant knowledge that can be effectively transferred to students.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced 41 certificate programmes in emerging technology domains, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science, Data Analytics, and several other advanced fields. The initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of faculty members teaching in technical institutions and equip them with industry-relevant knowledge that can be effectively transferred to students.

The newly launched programmes are being offered under the ‘AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme in Emerging Areas’. Designed as six-month hybrid courses, the programmes combine online and offline learning components and carry a total of 18 academic credits. The courses are intended to help educators stay updated with rapidly evolving technologies and strengthen the quality of technical education across the country.

According to AICTE, the certificate programmes will be conducted through some of India’s leading institutions of national importance. These include the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). By leveraging the expertise of these premier institutions, the programme seeks to provide faculty members with advanced training in cutting-edge technological fields.

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While Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning form a major part of the initiative, the programme also covers a broad range of emerging technology areas. These include Cyber Physical Systems, Internet of Things (IoT) and Drone Technology, Intelligent Transport Systems, Robotics, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, among other disciplines that are expected to play a significant role in future industrial and technological development.

Eligibility and Application Details

The certificate programmes have been specifically developed for the academic and professional advancement of faculty members from core engineering disciplines. As per the eligibility criteria announced by AICTE, applications are open to full-time, regular, and permanent faculty members serving in AICTE-approved degree and diploma institutions.

Eligible candidates can apply for the programmes being offered during the July to December 2026 academic session. The last date to submit applications for the current cycle is July 5, 2026. Faculty members interested in enhancing their expertise in emerging technologies are encouraged to complete the application process before the deadline.

AICTE Chairman Yogesh Singh emphasised the importance of continuously upgrading faculty capabilities in response to technological advancements. He noted that the AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme in Emerging Areas reflects the council’s commitment to strengthening technical education through faculty development initiatives.

He highlighted that technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing are already transforming industries worldwide and that several other emerging technologies are expected to shape the future workforce. By providing structured training opportunities for educators, AICTE aims to ensure that engineering and technical students receive education aligned with current industry requirements and future technological trends.

The launch of these 41 certificate programmes represents a significant effort to bridge the gap between academia and industry.