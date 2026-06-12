OSSSC Announces 5000+ Nursing Officer Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Application Date Here

Summary Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the OSSSC portal from June 13 The pay scale ranges from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, along with allowances admissible under government norms

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced a major recruitment drive for Nursing Officers in the state, offering 5,989 District Cadre Group-C posts under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Odisha government.

In a short notification issued on June 11, the commission said the recruitment will be conducted across all 30 district establishments in Odisha. Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the OSSSC portal from June 13.

According to the schedule released by the commission, the registration and re-registration process will remain open until July 6, while candidates can submit their completed application forms until July 13. The dates for the release of admit cards and the written examination will be announced later.

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The OSSSC said a detailed advertisement containing district-wise vacancies, reservation details, pay scale, age criteria and other recruitment conditions will be published on its official website in due course.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) or its equivalent and possess either a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma or a B.Sc. Nursing degree from an institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council. Applicants must also hold a valid registration certificate issued by the Odisha Nursing Council or any State Nursing Council recognised by the Nursing Council of India.

Additionally, candidates should have passed Class 7 or above with Odia as a language subject. The minimum age required for the post is 21 years, while the upper age limit has been fixed at 38 years.

The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by document verification. The written test will be conducted in offline OMR-based mode and will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each.

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be appointed under Level-8 of the Odisha Revised Scales of Pay Rules. The pay scale ranges from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, along with allowances admissible under government norms.

Applicants can complete the registration process by visiting the official OSSSC website, filling out the online application form, uploading the required documents and submitting the application before the deadline.

The commission has advised candidates to keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.