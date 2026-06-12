RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026 Declared; Cut Off Marks Released, Zone Wise List Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the respective regional RRB websites The CBT 1 examination was conducted between March 16 and March 27, 2026, for recruitment to various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 conducted under CEN 06/2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the respective regional RRB websites.

The CBT 1 examination was conducted between March 16 and March 27, 2026, for recruitment to various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts. The results were released on June 11 along with the category-wise cut-off marks for different regions.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 5,810 vacancies across various NTPC Graduate Level posts in the Indian Railways. Candidates who have successfully cleared CBT 1 have been shortlisted to appear for the next stage of the selection process, the CBT 2 examination.

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The result has been published in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for CBT 2.

Results Available Across Multiple RRB Zones

The RRB has released the CBT 1 results for several regional zones, including:

Chennai

Gorakhpur

Guwahati

Ajmer

Bilaspur

Bhopal

Jammu and Srinagar

Mumbai

Siliguri

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Ranchi

Candidates are advised to visit their respective regional RRB portals to access the result PDF.

Alongside the results, RRB has published category-wise cut-off marks for different regions. The cut-offs have been determined after considering factors such as the number of vacancies, the number of candidates who appeared for the examination and the overall performance of candidates.

Only those candidates who have secured marks equal to or above the prescribed cut-off for their category and region have been shortlisted for CBT 2.

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website of the concerned regional RRB. Click on the CEN 06/2025 recruitment section on the homepage. Open the link for RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result 2026. Download the result PDF. Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number. If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for CBT 2. Save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified should regularly check the regional RRB websites for updates regarding the CBT 2 examination schedule, admit cards and further stages of the recruitment process.