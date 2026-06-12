MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Today for 1st Attempt? Check Timings and Updates Here

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has not yet announced an official date or time for the declaration of the PCM results Following the declaration of results, the State CET Cell will begin the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses across Maharashtra

Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the first attempt of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group are eagerly awaiting their results, amid growing speculation that the scorecards may be released today.

However, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has not yet announced an official date or time for the declaration of the PCM results. As a result, candidates are advised to rely only on official updates and avoid unverified reports circulating online.

The anticipation surrounding the result has intensified following the release of the final answer key on May 30. Earlier, the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group results were declared on June 8, prompting many students to expect that the PCM result processing may also be nearing completion.

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Adding to the speculation, a newspaper clipping being widely shared on social media has claimed that the CET Cell could announce the first-attempt PCM results by June 12. However, no official notification confirming the claim has been issued by the examination authority.

Once declared, the MHT CET 2026 PCM results will be made available on the official portal. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards by logging in with their application credentials. The scorecard will contain percentile scores, which are used for admissions, rather than ranks.

MHT CET 2026 PCM Result: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results once they are announced:

Visit the official MHT CET website. Click on the MHT CET 2026 PCM Result link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. View the scorecard displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Following the declaration of results, the State CET Cell will begin the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses across Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary academic and identity documents ready and regularly monitor official announcements regarding counselling schedules, seat allotment, document verification and admission procedures.

Until an official notification is released, students should treat reports regarding the result date as speculative and await confirmation from the State CET Cell.