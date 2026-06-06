VIBGYOR 2026 Concludes on a High Note at Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Summary Organized by Sportivo, the campus was transformed into a vibrant sports arena throughout the month of April, bringing together athletes and spectators in a celebration of passion, teamwork, and competitive spirit The prize pool exceeding Rs 1 lakh further elevated the scale and motivation of the fest

VIBGYOR 2026, the flagship inter-college sports fest of the Future Institute of Engineering and Management, concluded successfully after five days of high-energy competition and participation. Organized by Sportivo, the campus was transformed into a vibrant sports arena throughout the month of April, bringing together athletes and spectators in a celebration of passion, teamwork, and competitive spirit.

The event began with a formal inauguration ceremony, where the lighting of the lamp marked the start of a celebration filled with enthusiasm and unity. The theme, “Glory of Indian Athletes,” served as a tribute to the dedication and achievements of Indian sportspersons.

Cricket & Football

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The cricket and football matches stood out as major crowd-pullers, showcasing intense rivalry, teamwork, and strategic gameplay. From powerful batting performances to fast-paced football clashes, these events kept spectators fully engaged.

Handball & Badminton

Handball and badminton matches displayed agility, coordination, and precision. Fast rallies in badminton and dynamic team efforts in handball highlighted the versatility and skill of the participants.

Table Tennis

The table tennis segment, conducted in collaboration with Garia Srirampur Kalyani Samiti, maintained a high level of professionalism and competitiveness. Players demonstrated quick reflexes and tactical gameplay throughout the matches.

Chess & Carrom

Chess competitions, supported by Sara Bangla Daba Sanghstha, BCA, and the South 24 Parganas Chess Association, brought a strategic dimension to the fest. Alongside, carrom matches added a recreational yet competitive charm, engaging participants in precision-based play.

Arm Wrestling

Arm wrestling emerged as one of the most electrifying events, organized in association with Wrist Wreckers and West Bengal Arm Wrestling. The matches drew large crowds and created an atmosphere of excitement and intensity.

Each event was marked by strong competition, sportsmanship, and enthusiastic participation. The prize pool exceeding Rs 1 lakh further elevated the scale and motivation of the fest.

The seamless execution of VIBGYOR 2026 reflected the dedication of Sportivo and the support of its partners. As the event concluded, it left behind a legacy of unity, perseverance, and sporting excellence, setting a benchmark for future editions.