Cockroach Janta Party

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Join Lucknow Protest Seeking Education Minister's Resignation

PTI
PTI
Posted on 12 Jun 2026
12:28 PM

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Summary
A protest is scheduled in the state capital on Friday in Eco Garden, where CJP supporters will demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak
Earlier in Pune, Dipke launched a nationwide agitation demanding Pradhan's resignation, and released an 'exam manifesto' demanding compensation for students in the event of a paper leak

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will join students in Lucknow on Friday to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"After two successful peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune, I am leaving for Lucknow. Will join the students there tomorrow to demand the resignation of the Education Minister," Dipke said in a post on X.

A protest is scheduled in the state capital on Friday in Eco Garden, where CJP supporters will demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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Earlier in Pune, Dipke launched a nationwide agitation demanding Pradhan's resignation, and released an 'exam manifesto' demanding compensation for students in the event of a paper leak.

Dipke warned that they would travel to Delhi and stage a protest on June 20 if Pradhan did not resign over the irregularities in competitive examinations.

Students appearing for NEET, CBSE and CUET have suffered injustice, Dipke said in Pune, accusing the government of failing to fix accountability.

"Our only demand since the inception of this movement has been the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. More than one crore students have faced injustice, but nobody is ready to take responsibility or step down," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must decide whether "one crore students or one incompetent minister" was more important, he said.

With the launch of the nationwide campaign from Pune, they will take the movement to various cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru, before gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2026
12:29 PM
Cockroach Janta Party Protest Education Minister
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