Bridging Tradition and Technology: Kolkata’s Renowned University Takes the Book Fair Global

The scent of new books, the simple pleasure of turning pages with a beloved title in hand, and the comfort of nibbling on familiar snacks, the Kolkata Book Fair is an emotion. It is a joy that feels timeless.

Click the link below to learn more

But behind the long rows of bookstalls and the familiar aroma of street food, a modern revolution has been quietly unfolding over the past few years. For the past five years, Sister Nivedita University has served as the official Digital Partner, bridging the gap between the dusty pages of classics and the high-speed world of digital storytelling.

At the heart of it all was the Production Control Room. The moment one stepped inside, it was clear that the space was buzzing with the energy and activity of students. From capturing the perfect shot of a Nobel laureate to rushing behind authors for exclusive interviews, the SNU team was everywhere, always in action.

This year, the focus shifted towards the fast-paced world of Reels. Whether it was a prestigious book launch or a spontaneous musical performance, students were on the ground, editing in real time to ensure the fair’s magic reached global screens instantly. Every evening, as the sun set over the fairgrounds, the “Live” lights went on. Students moved through the aisles, capturing the sheer excitement and infectious energy of the crowds, so that even those at home could feel the pulse of the fair.

SNU has brought Kolkata’s pride, the Book Fair, closer to the people. They have shown that although stories are written in ink, it is through the voices of the new generation that those stories truly come alive.

This article has been produced on behalf of SNU by ABP Digital Brand Hub.