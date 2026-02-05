Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Shortly; Know Where and How to Check

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
16:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) will be able to download their hall tickets once they are released on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
The DSSSB computer-based examinations are scheduled to be held on multiple dates: February 16 to 28, March 1 to 3, 5, 6, 8, 14, 15, 25 to 31, April 3, 10 to 30, May 1 to 5, and May 8 to 12, 2026

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has not yet released the DSSSB Admit Card 2026. Candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) will be able to download their hall tickets once they are released on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB computer-based examinations are scheduled to be held on multiple dates: February 16 to 28, March 1 to 3, 5, 6, 8, 14, 15, 25 to 31, April 3, 10 to 30, May 1 to 5, and May 8 to 12, 2026. The exams will be conducted in three shifts:

  • First Shift: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM
  • Second Shift: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM
  • Third Shift: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

The e-Admit Card will contain the examination centre details, date, and shift timing for each candidate.

DSSSB Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  2. Click on the DSSSB Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage
  3. A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details
  4. Click on submit to view the hall ticket
  5. Download and save the admit card
  6. Take a hard copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the DSSSB official website for the latest updates regarding the release of admit cards and other exam-related information.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
16:11 PM
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) DSSSB Recruitment Admit Card
Similar stories
Madhya Pradesh government

MP Class 5, 8 Exams to Be Held on Board Pattern From Feb 20; Over 2.5 Million Student. . .

PSEB

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Board Exams From February 17

IAS

Serving IAS, IPS and IFS Officers Barred from Appearing in UPSC CSE 2026, Clarifies C. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT PG Third Allotment 2026 Announced for LLM Admissions; Cut-off Ranks Declared

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Madhya Pradesh government

MP Class 5, 8 Exams to Be Held on Board Pattern From Feb 20; Over 2.5 Million Student. . .

PSEB

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Board Exams From February 17

IAS

Serving IAS, IPS and IFS Officers Barred from Appearing in UPSC CSE 2026, Clarifies C. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT PG Third Allotment 2026 Announced for LLM Admissions; Cut-off Ranks Declared

Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM)

SBIHM Hosts 27th Annual Beach Food Festival, Showcasing Student Excellence in Hospita. . .

BCom programme

Calicut University Result 2026 Declared for BCom, MA and Other Courses; Scorecard Det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality