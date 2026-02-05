DSSSB Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Shortly; Know Where and How to Check

Summary Candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) will be able to download their hall tickets once they are released on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in The DSSSB computer-based examinations are scheduled to be held on multiple dates: February 16 to 28, March 1 to 3, 5, 6, 8, 14, 15, 25 to 31, April 3, 10 to 30, May 1 to 5, and May 8 to 12, 2026

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has not yet released the DSSSB Admit Card 2026. Candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) will be able to download their hall tickets once they are released on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB computer-based examinations are scheduled to be held on multiple dates: February 16 to 28, March 1 to 3, 5, 6, 8, 14, 15, 25 to 31, April 3, 10 to 30, May 1 to 5, and May 8 to 12, 2026. The exams will be conducted in three shifts:

First Shift: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Second Shift: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Third Shift: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

The e-Admit Card will contain the examination centre details, date, and shift timing for each candidate.

DSSSB Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the DSSSB Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details Click on submit to view the hall ticket Download and save the admit card Take a hard copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the DSSSB official website for the latest updates regarding the release of admit cards and other exam-related information.