PSEB

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Board Exams From February 17

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
15:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Schools can download the admit cards through the official website pseb.ac.in, after which students will be able to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools
The PSEB Class 12 board examinations 2026 are scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to April 4

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued the Class 12 admit card for the 2026 board examinations. Schools can download the admit cards through the official website pseb.ac.in, after which students will be able to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

The PSEB Class 12 board examinations 2026 are scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to April 4. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including name, roll number, examination dates, exam centre details and other important instructions.

Candidates must carry their PSEB Class 12 admit card to the examination centre on all exam days. The board has clearly stated that no student will be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card.

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website pseb.ac.in
  2. Click on the PSEB Admit Card link on the homepage
  3. A new window will open on the screen
  4. Enter the PSEB roll number and other required details
  5. Click on the submit button
  6. The PSEB Class 12 admit card will appear on the screen
  7. Download and save the admit card

Students are advised to keep their exam hall ticket safely and stay in touch with their schools for further updates related to the Class 12 board examinations.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
15:41 PM
PSEB Class 12 Admit Card
