MP Class 5, 8 Exams to Be Held on Board Pattern From Feb 20; Over 2.5 Million Students to Appear

Summary The exams are scheduled to take place from February 20 to February 28 at around 12,920 examination centres across the state According to an official statement, approximately 2.5 million students will appear for the MP Class 5 and 8 examinations for the 2025–26 academic session

The Madhya Pradesh State Education Center has announced that Class 5 and Class 8 examinations will now be conducted on a board pattern. The exams are scheduled to take place from February 20 to February 28 at around 12,920 examination centres across the state.

According to an official statement, approximately 2.5 million students will appear for the MP Class 5 and 8 examinations for the 2025–26 academic session. Students from government schools, private schools and madrasas will participate in the examinations.

Harjinder Singh, Director of the MP State Education Center, said that all necessary arrangements have been made at examination centres based on student strength. “All necessary facilities have been provided at the exam centres according to the number of students. Students from government schools, private schools and madrasas will participate in these exams,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per government data, around 24.9 lakh students from 1,10,615 institutions, including government schools, private schools and madrasas, are expected to appear for the exams. The government has also prepared separate language question papers based on the NCERT syllabus for 20,735 students from 522 private schools.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, the School Education Department has developed a dedicated IT portal. The portal will be used for student verification, allocation of examination centres, mapping of centre heads, distribution of examination materials, and issuance of roll numbers and admit cards.

“Attendance recording, evaluation and marksheet generation will also be carried out through this portal. Every eligible student will be given an opportunity to appear for the examination,” Singh said.

He further added that centre heads have been authorised to allow students to appear for the exam even if they are unable to complete registration by the exam date. “The technical details of such students will be updated after the examination,” he said.

Students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 non-government schools and 525 madrasas will take part in the board-pattern examinations across the state.