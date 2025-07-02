ConFAD 2025: Kolkata’s leading university reflects on 150 Years of Art and Design Education

Summary The event brought together leading voices from India’s art, craft, and design academia to reflect on the journey of creative education - from colonial foundations to today’s interdisciplinary, community-driven, and globally relevant models. The keynote address by eminent design thinker Prof. Ashoke Chatterjee reflected on how Indian art and design education has navigated colonial influences while preserving indigenous knowledge.

The Department of Fine Arts and Design, Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in collaboration with Lalit Kala Akademi, Regional Centre, Kolkata, hosted ConFAD 2025, a landmark National Conference on ‘Art and Design Education in India: 150 Years of Evolution, Legacy, and Impact (1850-2000),’ from June 27 to 29 at its New Town campus. The event brought together leading voices from India’s art, craft, and design academia to reflect on the journey of creative education - from colonial foundations to today’s interdisciplinary, community-driven, and globally relevant models.

The inaugural session began with an address by Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of SNU, who emphasised creative education as a catalyst for cultural preservation, social transformation, and nation-building. Prof. (Dr.) Minal Pareek, Dean of the School of Media Arts and Performance and Chairperson of ConFAD 2025, reaffirmed SNU’s commitment to nurturing future generations of artists and designers.

Renowned art curator and writer Ms. Ina Puri highlighted the power of storytelling in preserving artistic legacies. (Dr) Rahas Kumar Mohanty, Regional Secretary In-Charge, Lalit Kala Akademi, RC Kolkata, in his formal address, reiterated the Akademi’s commitment to fostering artistic excellence, joined by other dignitaries from Lalit Kala Akademi and Sister Nivedita University.

The keynote address by eminent design thinker Prof. Ashoke Chatterjee reflected on how Indian art and design education has navigated colonial influences while preserving indigenous knowledge. He emphasised creativity as a responsibility tied to sustainability, social good, and cultural preservation.

The first plenary session, ‘The Early Institutes - Industrial Art and Beyond’, featured (Dr.) Ashrafi S Bhagat, Prof. (Dr.) Tapati Guha-Thakurta, and Prof. (Dr.) Manisha Patil, who traced how colonial-era institutions like the Government School of Art, Calcutta, and the Madras School of Art transitioned from serving imperial needs to becoming sites of nationalist revival. They critically examined how the fine-versus-applied arts debate continues to shape pedagogy.

The second plenary, ‘New Institutes and University Departments of Fine Arts/Visual Arts - The Shifting Paradigm’, featured Sanchayan Ghosh (Kala Bhavana) and Indrapramit Roy (MS University of Baroda), who discussed how post-independence institutions evolved to embrace interdisciplinarity, breaking rigid academic boundaries.

Marking World Industrial Design Day, the final plenary, ‘Design as an Independent Domain of Pedagogy - New Perspectives’, brought insights from Prof. (Dr.) S. Balaram, Prof. Raja Mohanty, and Mr. Swarup Dutta. They reflected on design’s evolution into an autonomous discipline rooted in sustainability, technological innovation, and craft preservation.

Over three days, more than 50 research papers were presented, covering profuse themes. The release of the Book of Abstracts marked a significant academic milestone, symbolising the rich diversity of ideas and critical reflections shared throughout the conference.

Participants from across the country — including eminent scholars, practicing artists, designers, educators, and young researchers - converged to exchange knowledge, challenge conventional paradigms, and envision the future of art and design education in India.

ConFAD 2025 concluded with a renewed sense of purpose, positioning The Department of Fine Arts and Design, Sister Nivedita University, as a key contributor to shaping the future of art and design education. More than a retrospective, it was a forward-looking dialogue — bridging tradition with innovation and aligning local heritage with global futures.

