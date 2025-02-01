Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Observes National Road Safety Month 2025

Summary Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya marked National Road Safety Month 2025 with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at raising awareness about road safety among the local community The event kicked off with an awareness drive at key locations around the college, where NSS Volunteers distributed pamphlets and engaged with the public on essential road safety practices

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya marked National Road Safety Month 2025 with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at raising awareness about road safety among the local community.

The event kicked off with an awareness drive at key locations around the college, where NSS Volunteers distributed pamphlets and engaged with the public on essential road safety practices. The campaign focused on key messages such as wearing helmets, fastening seat belts, avoiding drunk driving, and following traffic rules for the safety of families.

A special highlight was the pledge-taking ceremony with autorickshaw drivers at 15 No. Bus Stand, where drivers vowed to follow road safety norms, including wearing helmets and avoiding alcohol while driving. The event also featured a vibrant rally led by NSS Volunteers, supported by Maniktala Police Station and Ultadanga Traffic Guard. The rally passed through busy streets, with participants holding banners urging safer driving habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event concluded with a strong call to action: “Safe Drive, Save Life. Time is important, but life is precious.” The college, along with local authorities, successfully spread the message of responsible driving, leaving a lasting impact on the community.