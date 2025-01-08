Silver Point School, Kasba

Silver Point School Annual Sports Day: A Celebration of Fitness, Unity, and Fun

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2025
16:00 PM

Silver Point School

Summary
The Annual Sports Event at Silver Point School proved to be a vibrant celebration of athleticism, teamwork, and community spirit. Held on December 6 and December 7, 2024, with great enthusiasm, the event brought together students, teachers, parents, and alumni, creating an unforgettable day of camaraderie and competition.

The festivities began with a lively band performance, filling the air with rhythmic beats and energizing the crowd. This was followed by a dazzling pompom drill, where students showcased exceptional coordination and team spirit. Among the highlights was an impressive karate display, leaving the audience in awe of the students’ martial arts skills.

Adding to the thrill was the brick-breaking challenge, where participants demonstrated remarkable strength and determination. The tug-of-war between current and former students was a crowd favorite, sparking nostalgia and friendly rivalry.

Parents actively participated, with Mother's and Father's races drawing loud cheers and embodying the spirit of togetherness. Teachers and support staff joined in as well, making the event inclusive and engaging for all.

The Annual Sports Day at Silver Point School wasn’t just about competition—it was a celebration of teamwork, sportsmanship, and togetherness, leaving behind cherished memories for all who attended.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2025
16:01 PM
Silver Point School, Kasba
