Shri Shikshayatan School Gears Up for ‘Words on Wings 2025’ Literary Fest!

Kolkata is all set to witness a literary celebration as Shri Shikshayatan School hosts the fourth edition of its Annual Inter-School Literary Extravaganza, “Words on Wings,” on September 13, 2025, starting from 9 AM on the school campus. This year’s thought-provoking theme, “Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047,” will encourage students to imagine and articulate the nation’s future through the written and spoken word.

What began in 2019 as a small creative writing contest has now transformed into a prestigious platform that nurtures young literary talent. “Words on Wings” has grown into a much-anticipated event, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and imagination among budding writers across classes VI to XII.

The 2025 edition will feature two exciting phases. Students from classes VI-VIII will display their oratory skills in an Elocution Competition in English, Hindi, and Bengali, while those from classes IX-XII will take on the challenge of a Creative Writing Contest, showcasing their storytelling abilities and expressive flair.

The event’s scale is remarkable, bringing together 21 leading city schools to participate on-site. Adding to the diversity, students from Bal Bharati School (Ludhiana) and Rahul Education School (Maharashtra) will join the competition, lending a national dimension. The fest also welcomes international voices, with Bannockburn High School (Scotland) and Rutland High School (USA) participating through online submissions, making it a truly global affair.

In addition to the competitions, the event promises an enriching interactive session with renowned authors Dr Lopamudra Maitra and Mr Prasun Roy. They will engage directly with the participants, sharing insights and experiences to inspire young minds while bridging the gap between readers and creators.

A distinguished panel of judges will evaluate the entries, ensuring that the most promising talents receive recognition and encouragement. For many participants, this event will serve as a springboard into their creative journeys, motivating them to continue exploring the world of words.

The initiative reflects Shri Shikshayatan School’s vision of educational excellence and literary empowerment, where cultural engagement goes hand in hand with academic growth. By providing such platforms, the school continues to shape confident communicators and imaginative thinkers.

With its blend of competitions, cross-cultural exchanges, and interactive learning, “Words on Wings: Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047” is poised to be more than just a literary event—it will be a celebration of ideas, creativity, and the dreams of a generation envisioning the future of India.