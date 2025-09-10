Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Gears Up for ‘Words on Wings 2025’ Literary Fest!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
17:13 PM

Shri Shikshayatan School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Kolkata is all set to witness a literary celebration as Shri Shikshayatan School hosts the fourth edition of its Annual Inter-School Literary Extravaganza, “Words on Wings,” on September 13, 2025.
This year’s thought-provoking theme, “Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047,” will encourage students to imagine and articulate the nation’s future through the written and spoken word.

Kolkata is all set to witness a literary celebration as Shri Shikshayatan School hosts the fourth edition of its Annual Inter-School Literary Extravaganza, “Words on Wings,” on September 13, 2025, starting from 9 AM on the school campus. This year’s thought-provoking theme, “Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047,” will encourage students to imagine and articulate the nation’s future through the written and spoken word.

What began in 2019 as a small creative writing contest has now transformed into a prestigious platform that nurtures young literary talent. “Words on Wings” has grown into a much-anticipated event, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and imagination among budding writers across classes VI to XII.

The 2025 edition will feature two exciting phases. Students from classes VI-VIII will display their oratory skills in an Elocution Competition in English, Hindi, and Bengali, while those from classes IX-XII will take on the challenge of a Creative Writing Contest, showcasing their storytelling abilities and expressive flair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event’s scale is remarkable, bringing together 21 leading city schools to participate on-site. Adding to the diversity, students from Bal Bharati School (Ludhiana) and Rahul Education School (Maharashtra) will join the competition, lending a national dimension. The fest also welcomes international voices, with Bannockburn High School (Scotland) and Rutland High School (USA) participating through online submissions, making it a truly global affair.

In addition to the competitions, the event promises an enriching interactive session with renowned authors Dr Lopamudra Maitra and Mr Prasun Roy. They will engage directly with the participants, sharing insights and experiences to inspire young minds while bridging the gap between readers and creators.

A distinguished panel of judges will evaluate the entries, ensuring that the most promising talents receive recognition and encouragement. For many participants, this event will serve as a springboard into their creative journeys, motivating them to continue exploring the world of words.

The initiative reflects Shri Shikshayatan School’s vision of educational excellence and literary empowerment, where cultural engagement goes hand in hand with academic growth. By providing such platforms, the school continues to shape confident communicators and imaginative thinkers.

With its blend of competitions, cross-cultural exchanges, and interactive learning, “Words on Wings: Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047” is poised to be more than just a literary event—it will be a celebration of ideas, creativity, and the dreams of a generation envisioning the future of India.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
17:14 PM
Shri Shikshayatan School Literary festivals Interschool Fest
Similar stories
Swayam

‘AI for All’ 2.0: IIT Madras expands SWAYAM Plus Free AI Courses to School Teache. . .

Platinum Jubilee

Baruipur Girls’ High School Marks 75 Years with Grand Platinum Jubilee Festivities

UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata All Set to Host Jigisha 4.0, a Three-Day Festival of Quizzing Brilliance

Annual Conclave

Perizia 2025: IPGMER and SSKM’s Annual Conclave Inspires with Knowledge, Skills & C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jammu And Kashmir

Schools Reopen in Jammu After Two-Week Closure Due to Floods and Landslides

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out, Acceptance Fee Rs 1,000 for New Allottees

Staff Selection Commission

SSC SI 2024: Medical and Document Verification Schedule Announced; Details Here

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for JECA, JELET 2025 Exams; Apply by September 17

Swayam

‘AI for All’ 2.0: IIT Madras expands SWAYAM Plus Free AI Courses to School Teache. . .

Platinum Jubilee

Baruipur Girls’ High School Marks 75 Years with Grand Platinum Jubilee Festivities

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality