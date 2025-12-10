NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Results 2025; Practical Exams to Begin on December 16

Summary Along with the results, the Board has also released the schedule for the DrNB Final Practical Examinations 2025, which will be conducted from December 16 to February 4 across designated centres The DrNB Final Theory examinations were held nationwide in a hybrid format on October 28, 29, and 30

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the DrNB Final Theory 2025 results for various specialty courses. Along with the results, the Board has also released the schedule for the DrNB Final Practical Examinations 2025, which will be conducted from December 16 to February 4 across designated centres.

The DrNB Final Theory examinations were held nationwide in a hybrid format on October 28, 29, and 30. Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials.

NBEMS has provided an option for candidates who did not qualify in the theory exam to access digital copies of their evaluated answer scripts. These can be obtained by paying ₹100 per question paper, and the request must be submitted within seven days of the result announcement.

Additionally, candidates may apply for revaluation of unassessed responses that were incorrectly labelled as “not attempted” during evaluation. For this process, candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹500 per paper, which can be submitted online through the NBEMS official portal.

NBEMS advised candidates to review their results and instructions carefully and complete all formalities within the stipulated timelines.