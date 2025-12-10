CLAT

CLAT 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Open Till December 12

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Dec 2025
17:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the national-level law entrance exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Along with the answer key, the Consortium has also published the CLAT 2026 response sheet, which includes candidates’ recorded responses and the official question paper

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 answer key today, December 10. Candidates who appeared for the national-level law entrance exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Along with the answer key, the Consortium has also published the CLAT 2026 response sheet, which includes candidates’ recorded responses and the official question paper. This allows candidates to evaluate their performance and calculate their probable scores.

An objection window has been opened for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted until 5 PM on December 12, with a fee of ₹1,000 per objection. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be fully refunded.

ADVERTISEMENT

CLAT Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Enter your registered mobile number and password
  3. Click on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key link
  4. Download the answer key PDF and your response sheet
  5. Preserve the documents for raising objections, if needed

The CLAT 2026 exam was held on December 7, from 2 PM to 4 PM, in pen-and-paper mode at 56 centres across 25 states, 93 cities, and 4 Union Territories. As per the attendance data, 88,657 candidates appeared for the exam out of 92,344 registered applicants.

The final results will be prepared based on the revised answer key after resolving objections. The Consortium is expected to announce the CLAT 2026 results in the last week of December.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the result declaration and counselling schedule.

Last updated on 10 Dec 2025
17:31 PM
CLAT CLAT 2026 Answer Key
Similar stories
Police recruitment

UPPRPB Declares UP Police Direct Recruitment 2023 Written Exam Results- Read Details . . .

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Registration Closes Today; Vacancies Increased to 2,585

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Results 2025; Practical Exams to Begin on December 1. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Police recruitment

UPPRPB Declares UP Police Direct Recruitment 2023 Written Exam Results- Read Details . . .

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Registration Closes Today; Vacancies Increased to 2,585

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Results 2025; Practical Exams to Begin on December 1. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Begins J-K NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling; Window Open Till December 12

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Opens - Check Exam Date & New Application Fee St. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality