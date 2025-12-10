CLAT 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Open Till December 12

Summary Candidates who appeared for the national-level law entrance exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in Along with the answer key, the Consortium has also published the CLAT 2026 response sheet, which includes candidates’ recorded responses and the official question paper

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 answer key today, December 10. Candidates who appeared for the national-level law entrance exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Along with the answer key, the Consortium has also published the CLAT 2026 response sheet, which includes candidates’ recorded responses and the official question paper. This allows candidates to evaluate their performance and calculate their probable scores.

An objection window has been opened for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted until 5 PM on December 12, with a fee of ₹1,000 per objection. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be fully refunded.

CLAT Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in Enter your registered mobile number and password Click on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key link Download the answer key PDF and your response sheet Preserve the documents for raising objections, if needed

The CLAT 2026 exam was held on December 7, from 2 PM to 4 PM, in pen-and-paper mode at 56 centres across 25 states, 93 cities, and 4 Union Territories. As per the attendance data, 88,657 candidates appeared for the exam out of 92,344 registered applicants.

The final results will be prepared based on the revised answer key after resolving objections. The Consortium is expected to announce the CLAT 2026 results in the last week of December.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the result declaration and counselling schedule.