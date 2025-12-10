Police recruitment

UPPRPB Declares UP Police Direct Recruitment 2023 Written Exam Results- Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Dec 2025
17:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The results have been declared for multiple posts, including Computer Operator Grade-A, Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial and Accounts)
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the written examination results for the UP Police Direct Recruitment 2023. The results have been declared for multiple posts, including Computer Operator Grade-A, Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial and Accounts).

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Those who score at least 35% in each subject and 40% overall in the offline written examination have been shortlisted for the next stages—document verification and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

UP Police Recruitment Result 2025: Steps to Check

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit uppbpb.gov.in
  2. Click on the link titled “Result of Written Examination conducted under Direct Recruitment 2023”
  3. Select the candidate login option
  4. Enter your registration number and date of birth
  5. View and download your result for SI, ASI, or Computer Operator posts

Next Stages of Selection

  • Candidates who clear document verification and PST must appear for a qualifying computer typing test.
  • Applicants selected for the Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) post will also be required to take a shorthand test after completing the typing test.
  • Final merit will be prepared based on written exam marks along with compliance with the government reservation policy.

The UPPRPB conducted the Computer Operator Grade-A exam on November 1, followed by the SI and ASI exams on November 2 in pen-and-paper (OMR) mode.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further instructions on upcoming tests and verification schedules.

Last updated on 10 Dec 2025
17:18 PM
Police recruitment UP Police constable exam
Similar stories
CLAT

CLAT 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Open Till December 12

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Registration Closes Today; Vacancies Increased to 2,585

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Results 2025; Practical Exams to Begin on December 1. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT

CLAT 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Open Till December 12

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Registration Closes Today; Vacancies Increased to 2,585

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Results 2025; Practical Exams to Begin on December 1. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Begins J-K NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling; Window Open Till December 12

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Opens - Check Exam Date & New Application Fee St. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality