UPPRPB Declares UP Police Direct Recruitment 2023 Written Exam Results- Read Details Here

Summary The results have been declared for multiple posts, including Computer Operator Grade-A, Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial and Accounts) Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the written examination results for the UP Police Direct Recruitment 2023. The results have been declared for multiple posts, including Computer Operator Grade-A, Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial and Accounts).

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Those who score at least 35% in each subject and 40% overall in the offline written examination have been shortlisted for the next stages—document verification and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

UP Police Recruitment Result 2025: Steps to Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit uppbpb.gov.in Click on the link titled “Result of Written Examination conducted under Direct Recruitment 2023” Select the candidate login option Enter your registration number and date of birth View and download your result for SI, ASI, or Computer Operator posts

Next Stages of Selection

Candidates who clear document verification and PST must appear for a qualifying computer typing test.

Applicants selected for the Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) post will also be required to take a shorthand test after completing the typing test.

Final merit will be prepared based on written exam marks along with compliance with the government reservation policy.

The UPPRPB conducted the Computer Operator Grade-A exam on November 1, followed by the SI and ASI exams on November 2 in pen-and-paper (OMR) mode.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further instructions on upcoming tests and verification schedules.